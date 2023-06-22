Secret US Navy underwater microphones ‘detected Titan sub implosion’
Acoustic detectors used to track enemy submarines picked up the fatal blast
Secret US Navy underwater microphones detected the Titan sub’s implosion several days ago, officials say.
The Navy used a top secret acoustic detection system to search for the OceanGate Expeditions submersible soon after it was reported missing on Sunday, a Defence official told the Wall Street Journal.
“The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” a senior official told The Wall Street Journal in a statement.
“While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.”
More to come
