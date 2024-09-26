✕ Close Long-time friend of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush said Titan sub explosion was ‘expected’

The hearings on the Titan submersible disaster resumed today, as a long-time sub expert testified that Stockton Rush was not open to criticism or hearing the word “no” leading up to his death.

“I don’t think many people ever told Stockton, ‘no.’ Don’t think he understood that concept very much,” William Kohnen, CEO of Hydrospace Group Inc. and chairman of the Manned Underwater Vehicles Committee, testified on Wednesday.

Dr. Don Kramer, National Transportation Safety Board engineer, also testified on Wednesday. He analyzed newly unveiled photos of the Titan sub wreckage for the investigative board, noting where he identified damage to the hull.

Tuesday’s hearing featured Karl Stanley, the owner of a diving expedition company in Honduras and a close friend of Stockton Rush. He went on the doomed submersible with his friend in April 2019.

The Titan sub imploded last June, killing all five people on board, including Rush.

Stanley testified hearing cracking noises on the submersible and that he could pinpoint where they were coming from. He told the board that Rush was “scared” during the 2019 dive.

“It was unnerving and then when it kept happening,” Stanley testified, referring to the noises.

“It’s also a clue to me about Stockton’s psychology...he was scared,” he added.