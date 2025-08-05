Titan sub disaster report latest: OceanGate had ‘critically flawed’ safety practices before Titanic trip
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush ‘exhibited negligence’ leading up to the accident, investigators say
The U.S. Coast Guard has revealed the results of their investigation into the June 2023 implosion of the OceanGate Titan deep-sea submersible.
The report, released Tuesday, found OceanGate had “critically flawed” safety practices. Investigators noted “glaring disparities between their written safety protocols and their actual practices." The company also had a “toxic workplace environment,” which included firing staff who raised safety concerns, the report says.
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who died in the implosion, “exhibited negligence” that led to the tragic accident, investigators say. The CEO went on to “completely ignore” critical inspections, data and preventative maintenance procedures.
Rush could have faced charges after investigators say they "identified evidence of a potential criminal offense.”
The report confirmed the cause of the submarine’s implosion was a “loss of structural integrity.” This led to the “instantaneous” death of all five people on board.
The Titan submersible imploded while Rush and his four passengers were on a dive to see the wreckage of the Titanic. The other four passengers killed in the implosion included businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48; his son, Suleman Dawood, 19; businessman Hamish Harding, 58; and explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77.
OceanGate had a 'toxic workplace environment' leading up to implosion
OceanGate fostered a “toxic workplace environment,” investigators found.
This included leaders firing senior staff members and threatening to fire others in an attempt to “dissuade employees and contractors from expressing safety concerns,” the report says.
Several employees told investigators the workplace was toxic, including the operations director and the director of marine operations.
OceanGate had 'critically flawed' safety practices
OceanGate’s safety culture and operational practices were “critically flawed” leading up to the implosion, U.S. Coast Guard investigators revealed.
The core of this issue was “glaring disparities between their written safety protocols and their actual practices,” the report says.
These issues contributed to the deadly 2023 implosion.
