Titanic’s disappearing bathtub pictured in footage from new expedition to wreck

Footage captured from a recent expedition to the wreck of the Titanic shows the famed bathtub in the captain’s quarters is still intact, but is fast disintegrating.

A team of explorers from OceanGate Expeditions conducted a series of dives to the Titanic’s wreck 3,800 metres beneath the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean this summer.

From its Titan submersible, OceanGate’s cameras picked up the bathtub still there in the ill-fated captain Edward Smith’s quarters.

“There was some scuttlebutt that the bathtub had fallen through, and it’s pretty clear it’s still there,” OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush told Geekwire, referring to media reports in 2019 that the bathtub had succumbed to decay.

“It’s just full of debris,” Mr Rush said.

A small white line on the bottom right of the photo shows a portion of the bathtub in the captain’s quarters (OceanGate Expeditions)

The most recent OceanGate Expeditions footage does make clear that the wreck is turning to rust.

Mr Rush said the decay was especially noticeable on the promenade deck of the ship.

That Titanic bathtub pictured in 2010 (RMS Titanic)

“Looking at some of the older pictures, there are areas where you had a whole wall, and then we’d show up and there’s no wall,” Mr Rush told Geekwire.

“There’s chunks of it here, and you can see through it. So in areas where they’d actually had to enter with ROVs [remotely operated vehicles], all of a sudden the wall’s all gone.”

The RMS Titanic has been lying 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada in the North Atlantic Ocean since 1912.

In 2019, an expedition from Newcastle University in England discovered that the shell of the ship was being eaten by a bacteria that consumes metal.

More than 1500 people died in the sinking, which was dramatised in the 1997 Oscar-winning James Cameron film Titanic.