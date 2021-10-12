Whether it’s about getting that nostalgia fix or challenging yourself with an intricate build, there’s plenty for adults who love Lego. The ever-expanding collections of the Danish brick has something for everyone, of any ability and interest with the company coming a long way since its founding in 1932.

From thousand-piece sets that can occupy you for weeks to more simplistic builds that can be done as a family, there’s a wealth of choice now when it comes to designs.

With the frequent new releases including Star Wars, Ghostbusters and Harry Potter builds, as well as impressive landmark and city scenes in the architecture collection of Lego, it’s always interesting to see what the Danish company will come up with next. And its latest launch does not disappoint.

Set for release in November, Lego has unveiled its largest ever kit in the form of a 9,090-piece model of the RMS Titanic that will measure 54-inches long. The replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 when it collided with an iceberg will cost £569.99 and is set to be one of Lego’s most impressive builds yet.

Available in the lead up to Christmas, the intricate kit will make the perfect gift for seasoned Lego builders or someone wanting a new challenge. Here, we’ve detailed everything we know about the latest launch from the infamous toy company, as well as when you can pre-order.

Read more:

(Lego)

Lego’s biggest set yet comprises 9,090 pieces and measures 54 inches long, 18 inches tall and seven inches wide – making it a 1:200 replica of the Edwardian ship, which at the time of its maiden voyage was the largest passenger ship ever built.

The legendary liner set sail from Southampton on 10 April 1912 on path to New York with 2,223 passengers and crew on board. Disaster struck around midnight on 14 April when the ship collided with an iceberg in the Atlantic ocean, leaving 1,517 dead.

Speaking of the build in a statement last Thursday, Mike Psiaki, design master at the Lego Group, said: “It has been an incredible journey to recreate this iconic vessel from Lego bricks, using blueprints created over a century ago.”

“Designing the Lego Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date.”

The complex design divides into three sections that reveal the Titanic’s interiors, including the ship’s authentically detailed grand staircase, boiler room and decadent smoking lounge. Construct the bridge, promenade deck, swimming pool and more and once built, turn the propellers to watch the piston engines turn inside.

Other features of the design allow you to raise the anchor and adjust the tension line between masts. And after you’ve had your fun, display the grand ship on the stand with the name plate that’s included.

Challenging but rewarding, Lego’s Titanic build will cost £569.99 and is available to pre-order from 1 November for dispatch on 8 November – just in time for Christmas.

Pre-order from 1 November

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on toys and activities, try the links below:

From Star Wars to Ghostbusters, these are the best adult Lego sets

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.