The investigation into the “catastrophic implosion” that killed all five men on board the missing Titan submersible will be carried out by the US Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board has said. The other countries who might have taken charged included Canada, the UK and France.

Earlier, Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron revealed that he received the information within 24 hours of the disappearance of the submersible that it had imploded when it lost communication with its mothership.

The director of the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic, said he received confirmation of a “loud bang” within an hour and that the last week had “felt like a prolonged and nightmarish charade”.

His statement comes after Wall Street Journal reported that secret US Navy underwater microphones detected the Titan sub’s implosion several days ago.

OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were all aboard the Titan.

The Navy used a top secret acoustic detection system to search for any sign of the OceanGate Expeditions submersible soon after it was reported missing on Sunday, a US Defence official said.