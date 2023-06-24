Titanic sub latest – US expected to lead probe into ‘catastrophic explosion’, as recovery could cost millions
Follow live updates on the OceanGate Expeditions submersible catastrophe as scrutiny grows over OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and Coast Guard rescue costs
Titanic submarine: What happened?
The investigation into the “catastrophic implosion” that killed all five men on board the missing Titan submersible will be carried out by the US Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board has said. The other countries who might have taken charged included Canada, the UK and France.
Earlier, Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron revealed that he received the information within 24 hours of the disappearance of the submersible that it had imploded when it lost communication with its mothership.
The director of the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic, said he received confirmation of a “loud bang” within an hour and that the last week had “felt like a prolonged and nightmarish charade”.
His statement comes after Wall Street Journal reported that secret US Navy underwater microphones detected the Titan sub’s implosion several days ago.
OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were all aboard the Titan.
The Navy used a top secret acoustic detection system to search for any sign of the OceanGate Expeditions submersible soon after it was reported missing on Sunday, a US Defence official said.
Whistleblowers warned OceanGate safety issues could prove ‘catastrophic’
Safety concerns about the Titan submarine that imploded in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean with five people on board have been revealed in a number of scathing reports.
But before boarding submarines from OceanGate, travellers were warned in a contract that “it has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, disability, motion trauma, or death”.
The disclaimer is part of a long list of concerns regarding the company’s safety record.
In 2018, the company fired David Lochridge, OceanGate’s director of marine operations. They claimed he breached his contract and shared confidential information about its designs with two individuals as well as with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
However, Mr Lochridge alleged in a wrongful termination suit obtained by The New Republic that he was fired for blowing the whistle about concerning safety issues.
According to the suit, Mr Lochridge delivered highly critical updates regarding the ship’s quality control to senior management and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, pointing to alleged issues such as “visible flaws” in the ship’s carbon fibre hull, “prevalent flaws” in a scale model, flammable materials onboard, a viewing window not rated for the Titanic’s depth, and key safety documents that were not shared with him.
“Now is the time to properly address items that may pose a safety risk to personnel,” he allegedly said at one point. “Verbal communication of the key items I have addressed in my attached document have been dismissed on several occasions, so I feel now I must make this report so there is an official record in place.”
He claimed, according to filings obtained by the magazine, that he was fired when he said he wouldn’t authorise manned testing of the sub without scans of the craft’s hull.
The Independent has contacted OceanGate for comment.
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Talk to someone who rode on the Titan submersible, and they’re likely to mention a technological glitch: the propulsion system failed or communications with people on the surface cut out. Maybe there were problems balancing weights on board.
They are also likely to mention Stockton Rush, the OceanGate Expeditions CEO who died on the fatal trip this week. He has been described by past passengers as both a meticulous planner and an overconfident pioneer.
In the wake of the Titan’s fatal implosion near the Titanic shipwreck on Sunday, some people who embarked on the company’s deep-sea expeditions described experiences that foreshadowed the tragedy and look back on their decision to dive as “a bit naive.”
But others expressed confidence and said that they felt they were “in good hands” nearly 13,000 feet (3,962 meters) below the ocean’s surface.
Talk to someone who went on previous trips on the Titan submersible and they’re likely to mention a technology glitch
‘I was wowed’: Why adventurers flocked to take OceanGate’s $250k Titanic expedition – before tragedy hit
OceanGate, whose submersible vessel Titan carrying five crew members suffered a ‘catastrophic implosion, in the North Atlantic, has offered tours to the famous shipwreck site since 2021. Bevan Hurley writes:
A “catastrophic implosion” on board the Titan submersible vessel claimed the lives of five crew members shortly after its launch on Sunday, the US Coast Guard confirmed on Thursday.
The OceanGate Expeditions vessel was reported missing about 435 miles (700 kilometres) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada on Sunday night.
How many times has OceanGate been to the Titanic?
Where the Titan debris field was found
The hunt for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible the Titan ended in tragedy on Thursday when, hours after the craft exhausted its 96-hour oxygen supply, the US Coast Guard revealed that parts of the vessel had been found on the seabed.
A deep sea remotely-operated vehicle (ROV), equipped with cameras and sonar and deployed from the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic, discovered debris from the vessel roughly 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic.
Emails show submersible chief executive dismissed safety concerns over vessel
The BBC reported Stockton Rush, who was one of the five people who died in Titan’s catastrophic implosion, had previously written that he had heard “baseless cries” of “you are going to kill someone” – which he believed were a “serious personal insult”.
His words could be seen in emails between Mr Rush and deep sea exploration specialist Rob McCallum – in which he also said he was “tired of industry players who try to use a safety argument to stop innovation”.
The emails, seen by the BBC, show Mr McCallum told OceanGate’s chief executive that he was “mirroring that famous cry” of the Titanic’s builders: “She is unsinkable.”
One of his emails read: “I implore you to take every care in your testing and sea trials and to be very, very conservative.
“As much as I appreciate entrepreneurship and innovation, you are potentially putting an entire industry at risk.”
Missing Titanic submarine: Timeline of how the deep-sea tragedy unfolded
Five crew members are presumed to be dead after the Titan submarine suffered a ‘catastrophic explosion’ - this is how it all unfolded.
Timeline of the missing submarine
Bodies of missing Titanic sub passengers may never be recovered, Coast Guard says
The bodies of the five passengers aboard the Titanic sub that was lost in a “catastrophic implosion” near the wreck may never be recovered from the floor of the Atlantic, says the US Coast Guard.
“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment out there on the sea floor. The debris is consistent with the catastrophic implosion of the vessel. We will continue to work and search the area down there but I don’t have an answer on prospects at this time,” said Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard says that ROVs will remain in place but that it will begin to pull back equipment over the next 48 hours.
The Rear Admiral said that sonar buoys had been in the water for the past 72 hours and that they had not picked up any evidence of an implosion, suggesting that it had happened early on in the dive.
Graeme Massie reports:
did they find the missing submarine yet?
Watch: US Coast Guard announces death of five Titanic submersible crew members
OceanGate searched for new submarine pilot while crew was missing on Titanic mission
OceanGate was reportedly searching for a new submarine pilot at the same time as a five-person crew on one of its vehicles was missing during its mission to the Titanic wreck.
A posting obtained by the Mirror, which allegedly ran between Monday and Thursday, sought a “Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician to join the team ... looking for someone to “manage and operate our fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels.”
Why we’re so invested in the missing Titanic submarine, according to psychologists
The search for the submersible captured the attention of millions, as phrases such as “Titan” and hashtags like #OceanGate dominated Twitter’s top trending and TikTok For You Pages. According to Dr Justin D’Arienzo – a clinical psychologist in Jacksonville, Florida and former US Navy psychologist – the reason the public has been so invested is down to our desire to relate to others that sustains our obsession.
“We all can relate to that feeling of being trapped somewhere or being in the water or experiencing that level of uncertainty,” he tells The Independent. “What makes it so relatable is that we all could imagine being helpless with other humans and not know what to do.”
Meredith Clark reports:
Why we are obsessed with the missing Titan submarine, according to experts
Five men now believed dead, as officials determine the Titan submersible experienced a ‘catastrophic implosion’
