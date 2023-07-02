✕ Close Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore after fatal implosion

The innovative design of the Titan submersible may have led to its downfall, experts have said.

The elongated design of the sub combined with the repeated stress the hull faced over the years could have contributed to the implosion that occurred on Sunday, 18 June.

Each time OceanGate Expeditions’ sub went for a dive, the five-inch thick hull could have developed tiny cracks.

“This might be small and undetectable to start but would soon become critical and produce rapid and uncontrollable growth,” Jasper Graham-Jones, an associate professor at the University of Plymouth told Associated Press.

Five people were killed in the sub, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diving expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

The analysis of the submersible’s structure comes after the US Coast Guard announced “presumed human remains” were discovered in the wreck of the Titan submarine.

The remains will be brought back to the US and analysed as part of the wider international investigation into what went wrong during the catastrophic voyage to the Titanic shipwreck earlier this month.