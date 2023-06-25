Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Coast Guard says that its priority in its investigation into the fatal Titanic sub implosion is now the “recovery of items from the sea floor.”

All five people aboard the OceanGate Titan submersible were killed as it dived down to the wreck of the famed liner in the Atlantic last week.

The Coast Guard opened a marine board investigation on Friday and is working with the FBI to salvage debris on the sea floor at a depth of more than two miles below the surface.

Captain Jason Neubauer, chief investigator with the US Coast Guard, told reporters on Sunday, that that the “priority of the investigation is to recover items from the sea floor.”

An ROV discovered debris from the Titan around 1,600ft from the bow of the liner days after it lost contact with its mother ship 1 hour and 45 minutes into its dive.

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are missing along with CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding and renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Mr Dawood and his son, who were both British citizens, are part of one of Pakistan’s leading families, with investments in the country’s agriculture and industry.

PELAGIC ODYSSEUS Continues Titan Recovery Mission. Photos approved for news media release from the 4th dive completed on Sunday. (©Pelagic Research Services, 2023) pic.twitter.com/kWwp9KST3z — Pelagic Research Services (@PelagicResearch) June 25, 2023

Pelagic Research Services tweeted pictures of the Titan recovery mission on Sunday.

“My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide,” added Captain Neubauer.

He said that the Coast Guard is in touch with the families of the five victims and that investigators are “taking all precautions on site if we are to encounter any human remains.”

Meanwhile, Canadian investigators boarded the Polar Prince, on Saturday “to collect information from the vessel’s voyage data recorder and other vessel systems that contain useful information,” said Kathy Fox, chair of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

US officials have said they are not sure if they will ever be able to retrieve the bodies of the victims because of the depth they were lost at.