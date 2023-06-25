✕ Close Titanic submarine: What happened?

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Authorities from the US and Canada said they will investigate the cause of the fatal Titan submersible implosion that killed five people.

The US Coast Guard, assisted by the US National Transportation Safety Board, as well as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will launch investigations.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they too would be looking into whether a formal criminal investigation is warranted.

Investigation announcements come shortly after the Coast Guard announced debris from the sub was located approximately 12,500 feet (3,810 metres) underwater and 1,600 feet away from the Titanic wreckage.

OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible was on its way to the wreckage when it lost communication with its surface ship and eventually imploded on Sunday, 18 June.

For four days an international search and rescue mission was conducted in the hopes of finding the five people on the submersible.

Aboard the watercraft were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son Suleman Dawood.

Following their deaths, tributes poured in from the victims’s family members.