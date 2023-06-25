Titanic sub update – Canadian police board mothership for interviews as they weigh criminal probe
Follow live updates on the OceanGate Expeditions submersible catastrophe as scrutiny grows over CEO Stockton Rush and Coast Guard rescue costs
Titanic submarine: What happened?
Authorities from the US and Canada said they will investigate the cause of the fatal Titan submersible implosion that killed five people.
The US Coast Guard, assisted by the US National Transportation Safety Board, as well as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will launch investigations.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they too would be looking into whether a formal criminal investigation is warranted.
Investigation announcements come shortly after the Coast Guard announced debris from the sub was located approximately 12,500 feet (3,810 metres) underwater and 1,600 feet away from the Titanic wreckage.
OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible was on its way to the wreckage when it lost communication with its surface ship and eventually imploded on Sunday, 18 June.
For four days an international search and rescue mission was conducted in the hopes of finding the five people on the submersible.
Aboard the watercraft were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son Suleman Dawood.
Following their deaths, tributes poured in from the victims’s family members.
Nine looming questions in Titanic sub catastrophe
The desperate five-day search for the missing Titan submersible came to a tragic end on Thursday when debris was discovered close to the Titanic shipwreck.
OceanGate CEO and founder Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman set off on a trip of a lifetime on Sunday morning (18 June), traveling around 13,000 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean to visit the famed ocean liner’s wreckage.
But the five explorers met a chillingly similar fate to the doomed White Star Line ship more than a century earlier.
Now, as ROVs continue to search the debris field, questions are mounting about what went wrong, whether the tragedy could have been avoided and what happens next.
The Independent reports:
These nine questions remain unanswered in the Titanic sub catastrophe
Desperate search for the missing Titanic submersible came to a tragic end when debris was discovered deep in the ocean. But, we still don’t know many crucial aspects of the doomed voyage. Rachel Sharp, Io Dodds and Bevan Hurley report
US and Canada start the process of determining how the Titanic-bound submersible imploded
Authorities from the U.S. and Canada began the process of investigating the cause of the fatal Titan submersible implosion even as they grappled with questions of who was responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that the U.S. Coast Guard has declared the loss of the Titan submersible to be a “major marine casualty” and the Coast Guard will lead the investigation. NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said that information was provided to the agency’s senior management by Coast Guard officials, and the NTSB has joined the investigation.
Watch: Ships return to harbour as Titan submersible recovery operations begin to wind down
Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Saturday that it’s conducting an investigation into the loss of the Titan submersible and has been speaking with those who traveled on Titan‘s mothership, the Polar Prince.
The development comes as authorities from the U.S. and Canada began the process of probing the cause of the underwater implosion and grappled with questions of who was responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded.
Maritime agencies are searching the area in the North Atlantic where the vessel was destroyed, killing all five people aboard.
Debris was located about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) underwater, several hundred feet away from the Titanic wreckage it was on its way to explore.
“We are conducting a safety investigation in Canada given that this was a Canadian-flagged vessel that departed a Canadian port and was involved in this occurrence, albeit in international waters,” said Kathy Fox, chair of the transportation board.
“Other agencies may choose to conduct investigations and that’s up to them.”
Carbon fiber design of OceanGate sub was unproven, experts say
The submarine expedition to the Titanic that claimed five lives over the weekend relied on a design featuring key components made out of carbon fiber, which experts say hasn’t been proven as a reliable material for deep sea use.
“Innovation is a wonderful thing,” Bart Kemper, a mechanical engineer from the Marine Technology Society, told NBC News. “But everything that is new and not tried introduces uncertainty, and uncertainty is risk.”
The wreck of the Titanic is at about 13,000 feet under the ocean, multiple times deeper than where US Navy subs typically operate. At that depth, pressure is nearly 400 times that of the ocean’s surface.
“It’s a design that’s not been used in this way at this depth,” Mr Kemper added. “All it has to do is fail in one spot and game over.”
Suleman Dawood: Teenager who died on submersible ‘had a sense’ Titanic expedition ‘was not okay’
Voices: Why ‘dark tourists’ pay to put their lives at risk
“The phenomenon of “dark tourism” has fascinated researchers for many years, but tourists are being increasingly drawn to places associated with atrocity, violence and disaster. Historic sites include Auschwitz-Birkenau, Chernobyl (before the war in Ukraine) and Ground Zero. However, “experiences” can now be excursions to sites of slavery, war, the famous dead, serial murder, natural disasters and, as in the case of the OceanGate trip, maritime tragedies such as the Titanic.”
Dr Donna Poade writes:
Opinion: Why ‘dark tourists’ pay to put their lives at risk
It may seem strange to many of us, but a morbid curiosity draws tourists to the strangest – and most forboding – corners of the world, writes Dr Donna Poade
Flags half-mast as Titan support ship docks at St John’s harbour
Flags on board the main support ship for the Titan submersible could be seen at half-mast as it began to dock at St John’s harbour.
A Canadian national flag and a Mi’kmaq flag, which represents the North American people who inhabit the Maritime Provinces of Canada, were both at half-mast at either end of the vessel.
Watch: Moment OceanGate co-founder told debris from Titan submersible has been discovered
Potential Titan passenger reveals OceanGate CEO assured him it was safe
Jay Bloom, a Las Vegas investor, revealed in a Facebook post that he turned down seats on the Titan submersible trip, offered by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, due to safety concerns.
In his post, Mr Bloom shared screenshots of messages he exchanged with Mr Rush months before the fatal trip in which he expressed safety concerns for himself and his son, Sean, who was supposed to join him on the excursion.
“I expressed safety concerns and Stockton told me: ‘While there’s obviously risk it’s way safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving.’ I am sure he really believed what he was saying. But he was very wrong,” Mr Bloom wrote.
In text messages, Mr Bloom told Mr Rush that his son was concerned about “stupid” dangers like a giant squid or sperm whale attacking the submersible.
In response, Mr Rush assured Mr Bloom it was safe and due to the intense pressure at the depth of water they would be travelling, neither sperm whale nor giant squid would be able to reach them.
“There hasn’t been even an injury in 35 years in a non-military sub,” Mr Rush texted Mr Bloom.
Mr Bloom said he last saw Mr Rush in early March when the two went to the Titanic Exhibit at Luxor together.
Mr Bloom added: “Then, at lunch in the Luxor food court we talked about the dive, including safety. He was absolutely convinced that it was safer than crossing the street.”
