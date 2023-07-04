✕ Close Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore after fatal implosion

The company that operated the Titan released a promo video boasting about its “very safe” submersible just weeks before the vessel catastrophically imploded.

A promotional video on OceanGate’s Youtube channel posted ten weeks before the implosion advertised the $250,000-a-ticket trip as extremely safe.

“OceanGate Expeditions offers the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a specially trained crew member safely diving to the Titanic wreckage site,” the speaker is heard saying in a voiceover. “Get ready for what Jules Verne could only imagine ... a journey to the bottom of the sea.”

It comes as Christine Dawood, wife to British Pakistani, Shahzada Dawood, and mother to Suleman Dawood, said the passengers listened to their favourite music as they descended in the ocean in pitch-black darkness.

Ms Dawood told the New York Times the crew were told to wear thick socks and a hat due to plunging cold temperatures.

They were also told to make a playlist of their favourite songs to play via Bluetooth during the descent.

The new details about the crew’s last moments come amid recent reports that most of the OceanGate dives to the wreck of the Titanic were reportedly unsuccessful.