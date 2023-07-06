Titanic sub implosion: OceanGate whistleblower’s haunting prediction about deadly trip revealed
Debris from the imploded OceanGate Titan submersible were found and recovered from the ocean floor this past week
A former OceanGate employee voiced his safety concerns about the Titan in an ominous email he sent to an ex-associate of the company.
“I don’t want to be seen as a Tattle tale but I’m so worried he kills himself and others in the quest to boost his ego,” David Lochridge, who was employed by OceanGate from 2015 to 2018, wrote in the email.
Mr Lochridge later claimed in an August 2018 court document he was wrongfully fired for flagging concerns about the company’s alleged “refusal to conduct critical, non-destructive testing of the experimental design”. The filings say Mr Rush asked Mr Lochridge to conduct a “quality inspection” report on the vessel.
During this process, Lochridge “identified numerous issues that posed serious safety concerns” but he was allegedly “met with hostility and denial of access” to necessary documents before later being fired.
A promotional video on OceanGate’s Youtube channel posted ten weeks before the implosion advertised the $250,000-a-ticket trip as extremely safe, despite mounting reports from past employees and passengers that they experienced several issues during their dives.
“OceanGate Expeditions offers the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a specially trained crew member safely diving to the Titanic wreckage site,” the speaker is heard saying in a voiceover. “Get ready for what Jules Verne could only imagine ... a journey to the bottom of the sea.”
Why did the Titanic sub implode?
In the days after OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush and his four-paying crew members went missing on their dive to the wreck of the Titanic, experts had several theories as to their fate.
On 26 June, those worst fears were confirmed when the US Coast Guard announced that it had found pieces of the Titan submersible scattered across the ocean floor about 1,600 feet from the bow of the ill-fated ocean liner.
But what exactly caused the Titan to implode? While we don’t yet know the truth of what happened, we do know enough to have some idea of what might have sealed the sub’s fate.
The Independent’s Io Dodds reports:
Five crew members confirmed to have died in the disaster
Passengers on board the sunk Titan submersible likely spent their final moments listening to music in darkness and watching sea creatures in the deep, it has been revealed.
All five onboard the Titanic tourist submarine were confirmed dead on 22 June after the vessel suffered a “catastrophic explosion”.
The tail cone of the submersible was found around 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic wreck following a frantic five-day search operation in the North Atlantic Ocean.
Father and son Shahzada Dawood, 48, and Suleman Dawood, 19, were among the victims.
Christine Dawood, wife of Shahzada and mother of Suleman, has told of the preparations carried out by Stockton Rush, the pilot of the vessel and founder and CEO of OceaGate, the company that ran the voyage.
“It was like a well-oiled operation - you could see they had done this before many times,” Ms Dawood, said of a briefing given to the passengers, in an interview with the New York Times.
A friend of late OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush warned him against taking customers aboard the company’s Titan submersible four years before it tragically imploded in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.
Karl Stanley, the owner of a diving expedition company in Honduras and a close friend of Mr Rush, went on a tour aboard the Titan off the coast of the Bahamas in 2019, The New York Times first reported. In emails obtained by Insider of an alleged exchange between the two deep-sea enthusiasts, Mr Stanley told Mr Rush that he had heard a large cracking sound while on the 12,000-foot-deep dive.
“I think that hull has a defect near that flange, that will only get worse. The only question in my mind is will it fail catastrophically or not,” Mr Stanley wrote in a premonitory email, years before the Titan’s catastrophic implosion that killed all five of its passengers.
Since the Titan submersible imploded, killing five people aboard, the subject of extreme tourism has been highly debated online and by professionals.
But when the CEO of Pelagic Research Services, the company that helped oversee the recovery mission of the submersible, was asked what his thoughts were on the trips OceanGate took to the Titanic, he claimed he did not have a strong opinion.
“I don’t necessarily have an opinion on that, it’s a strong investigation going on right now,” Edward Cassano said in a press conference last week.
Mr Cassano helped lead the team of people from Pelagic Research Services who used their remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to find the debris from the submersible last week.
“I’m so worried he kills himself and others in the quest to boost his ego,” a former OceanGate employee wrote in a 2018 email obtained by The New Yorker.
The Independent reports:
The desperate search for the missing Titanic submersible came to a tragic end when debris was discovered deep in the ocean. But, we still don’t know many crucial aspects of the doomed voyage.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp, Io Dodds, Bevan Hurley and Andrea Blanco report:
Was it an explosion or implosion and how would that have affected the passengers?
“Knowing where the accident occurred, the assumption of an implosion makes sense,” Dr Joerg Reinhold, a professor at the Department of Physics at Florida International University, told The Independent.
“Both an implosion and an explosion need some form of stored energy. In typical explosive materials, the stored energy is chemical and is released through a chemical reaction. In the case of a submerged pressure vessel, the stored energy is mechanical – it is released when the surrounding water fills the space of the vessel.”
“If there is a catastrophic failure of the hull, this energy is first released in an implosion,” he notes. “Eventually, this will be followed by an outgoing shockwave – otherwise, listening devices would not be able to pick up the sound of the event.”
He went on to say that “implosions or explosions in water should behave differently than those in air. Air is a compressible fluid while water is an incompressible fluid. I expect the stored mechanical energy to be vastly bigger than any other source of energy on the submersible”.
“Even if the breach of the vessel would have been triggered by an internal source of energy, the final result will be an implosion,” Dr Reinhold said.
Jonas Mureika, a professor of physics at Loyola Marymount University, tells The Independent that calling the implosion “catastrophic” is referring to the intensity and speed of what took place.
Dr Mureika added that “an explosion results when there is a sudden release of energy that results in a powerful outward pressure wave. Implosions, on the other hand, are due to an inward pressure differential. This was most certainly an implosion”.
“That being said, when the air inside the submarine was rapidly compressed, it most likely ignited and created an explosion – like a piston in a car engine – but this wouldn’t compare in magnitude to the implosive force,” he says.
“As for the passengers, because of the time interval for this to occur, as well as the magnitude of the pressure, it’s very likely they didn’t even know what hit them. It’s also doubtful they had time to process what was happening unless the implosion was preceded by something like a leak,” Dr Mureika adds.
Images of the wreckage recovered from the Titan submersible at the bottom of the North Atlantic appear to confirm the theory that the vessel suffered a massive implosion under the pressure of the ocean.
Earlier this week, the US Coast Guard brought the debris left by the sub on the ocean floor onto dry land.
Jonas Mureika, a professor of physics at Loyola Marymount University, tells The Independent that calling the implosion “catastrophic” is referring to the intensity and speed of what took place.
“The pressure at that depth (3.8 km) is incredibly high, about 400 times atmospheric pressure. That’s 6,000 pounds per square inch acting on the submarine – atmospheric pressure is roughly 15 pounds per square inch,” he noted in an email.
The Independent reports:
