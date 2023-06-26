Titanic sub update – Shahzada and Suleman Dawood’s family on Polar Prince when fatal implosion happened
Follow live updates on the OceanGate Expeditions submersible catastrophe as scrutiny grows over CEO Stockton Rush and Coast Guard rescue costs
Titanic submarine: What happened?
The family of the British billionaire and teenager who died aboard the Titanic sub were on its mother ship when the tragedy struck.
Suleman Dawood, 19, and his father Shahzada, were among the five people aboard the OceanGate Titan submersible who died during a “catastrophic implosion” as it descended to the wreck of the ocean liner in the Atlantic Ocean last week.
Christine Dawood and her 17-year-old daughter, Alina, were on the Polar Prince, the sub’s support vessel, when the Titan lost communications and was never heard from again, she told the BBC.
Meanwhile, popular Youtuber James Donaldson, most known as MrBeast, has revealed he was invited on the OceanGate Titanic expedition tour that imploded last week, killing all five of its passengers.
“I was invited earlier this month to ride the [T]itanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it,” Mr Donaldson tweeted.
The Coast Guard announced debris from the sub was located approximately 12,500 feet (3,810 metres) underwater and 1,600 feet away from the Titanic wreckage.
OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible was on its way to the wreckage when it lost communication with its surface ship and eventually imploded on 18 June.
French diver helped a company excavate 5,000 artifacts from the Titanic
The French billionaire diver who died in the Titan submersible reportedly spent two decades working with a company that had the sole right to retrieve and display artifacts from the Titanic wreck site.
Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of the five people on board the sub and the most prolific Titanic divers in history, led five expeditions for the private salvage firm RMS Titanic Inc to collect over 5,000 artifacts from the shipwreck, according to Insider.
The artifacts included anything between shaving kits and chandeliers on board the vessel.
Teen who died in Titanic sub wanted to break Rubik’s Cube world record
A teenager who died on the Titan submersible alongside his father had taken a Rubik’s Cube on board in an effort to break a world record, his mother has said.
Suleman Dawood, 19, died on the Titan alongside his father, Shahzada, last week when the vessel suffered an implosion.
Suleman’s mother, Christine Dawood, told BBC that her son “did not go anywhere without his Rubik’s Cube” and had applied to the Guinness World Records.
“He said, ‘I’m going to solve the Rubik’s Cube 3,700 metres below sea at the Titanic’.”
“He was so excited about this.”
Texts reveal how OceanGate CEO tried to sell cut-price trip on doomed Titanic sub: ‘Safer than crossing the street’
Text messages have revealed how OceanGate CEO tried to convince a Las Vegas investor to take a trip to the Titanic on the company’s doomed submersible at a reduced rate with alarming claims about how safe it was.
Jay Bloom, a Las Vegas investor, revealed in a Facebook post that he turned down CEO and founder Stockton Rush’s offer of seats on the Titan submersible trip due to safety concerns.
The Independent’s Ariana Baio reports:
Texts reveal how OceanGate CEO tried to sell cut-price trip on doomed Titanic sub
An investor claims he raised safety concerns to the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions but was met with reassurance
US Coast Guard declares ‘recovery of items from sea floor’ as priority
The US Coast Guard said the priority in its investigation into the fatal Titanic submersible implosion is the “recovery of items from the sea floor”.
All five people aboard the OceanGate Titan submersible were killed as it dived to the wreck of the ocean liner in the Atlantic Ocean last week.
The Coast Guard opened a marine board investigation on Friday and is working with the FBI to salvage debris from the sea floor at a depth of more than two miles below the surface.
A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) discovered debris from the Titan around 1,600ft from the bow of the liner days after it lost contact with its mother ship around 1 hour and 45 minutes into the dive.
Graeme Massie reports.
US Coast Guard declares 'recovery of items from sea floor' as Titanic sub priority
All five people aboard the OceanGate Titan submersible were killed
Why did the Titanic sub imploded?
In the days after OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush and his four-paying crew members went missing on their dive to the wreck of the Titanic, experts had several theories as to their fate.
Perhaps the group had managed to surface and were awaiting rescue amid the Atlantic waves. Perhaps they were trapped underwater within the hull of their broken-down submersible, running out of air.
On Thursday, those worst fears were confirmed after the US Coast Guard announced that it had found pieces of the Titan submersible scattered across the ocean floor about 1,600 feet from the bow of the ill-fated ocean liner.
But what exactly caused the Titan to implode? While we don’t yet know the truth of what happened, we do know enough to have some idea of what might have sealed the sub’s fate.
The Independent’s Io Dodds reports:
Why did the Titanic sub implode?
Five crew members confirmed to have died in the disaster
WATCH: James Cameron likens Titan submersible tragedy to Titanic
Mystery implosion, ‘false hope’ rescue and search for blame
The desperate search for the missing Titanic submersible came to a tragic end when debris was discovered deep in the ocean, but we still don’t know many crucial aspects of the doomed voyage.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp, Io Dodds and Bevan Hurley report:
These nine questions remain unanswered in the Titanic sub catastrophe
Desperate search for the missing Titanic submersible came to a tragic end when debris was discovered deep in the ocean. But, we still don’t know many crucial aspects of the doomed voyage. Rachel Sharp, Io Dodds and Bevan Hurley report
Will the remains of Titan be recovered and how?
The US Coast Guard said on Thursday that it will continue the search for debris of the Titan submersible – even after hopes ended to find survivors.
The pressure chamber, the nose cone, the front-end bell and the aft-end bell were found across two debris fields, the US Coast Guard said.
However, it is unclear if the remains of the structure will be recovered and brought to the surface.
The US Navy’s Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System (FADOSS) is capable of recovering items weighing up to 60,000lb from the ocean and had been deployed to the area. While it has the capability to recover the pieces it remains to be seen whether officials will do so now that it is no longer a rescue mission.
Family of billionaire and son lost on Titanic sub were aboard support ship, mother reveals
Christine Dawood says she and her 17-year-old daughter, Alina, were on the Polar Prince when tragedy struck.
Family of billionaire and son lost on Titanic sub were aboard support ship
Christine Dawood says she and her 17-year-old daughter, Alina, were on the Polar Prince when tragedy struck
James Cameron knew about the Titanic sub implosion days before it was found. This is why
In a series of stunning interviews on Thursday, James Cameron revealed he knew highly sensitive details about the Titan submersible search and rescue mission days before it was released publicly.
Cameron was aware that top secret US Navy listening devices had detected an implosion near the Titanic wreckage within an hour of it occurring on Monday, and has since described the search for the five crew members as a “nightmarish charade”.
He has also claimed that the Titan crew would have known that the submersible’s hull had started to crack and were trying to resurface when the “catastrophic implosion” occurred.
Read more:
James Cameron knew of the Titanic sub implosion days before it was found. This is why
James Cameron’s insights into the Titan submersible tragedy caught many by surprise. But the ‘Titanic’ filmmaker has been immersed in the deep-sea exploration community for decades, Bevan Hurley writes
