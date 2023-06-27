✕ Close Teenage Titanic submersible victim’s mother shares last words she had with son

The US Coast Guard continues recovery efforts on the site of the Titan’s wreck on the ocean floor.

A week after the catastrophic implosion that killed all five passengers aboard the fated submersible, the Coast Guard announced that ROVs (remotely-operated vehicles) remain in place near where the Titan vanished.

The ROV that made the critical finding of the Titan’s chambers 1,600ft from the Titanic’s wreckage, the Odysseus 6K, was launched again on Sunday in further efforts to recover more debris, according to the company that operated the deep-sea robot.

“We continue to work tirelessly in our support role of this mission, alongside the incredible crew of Horizon Artic (the Canadian vessel that carried the Odysseus to the sea),” Pelagic Research Services CEO Ed Cassano said.

Coast Guard officials have previously admitted that recovery efforts will be challenging due to the unforgiving conditions of the ocean floor.

Meanwhile, the wife and mother of two passengers who perished in the tragedy revealed that she was onboard the Titan’s mothership when it lost communication with the submersible just an hour and 45 minutes into its descent. Christine Dawood said her husband, Shahzada, and son, Suleman, were “excited” to go on the mission.

“It was supposed to be Shahzade and I are going down, and then I stepped back and gave the space to Suleman because he really wanted to go,” she said.