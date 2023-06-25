Jump to content

Liveupdated1687678618

Titanic submarine update: Canadian police weigh criminal probe into deaths after vessel implosion

Follow live updates on the OceanGate Expeditions submersible catastrophe as scrutiny grows over CEO Stockton Rush and Coast Guard rescue costs

Ariana Baio,Namita Singh,Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Sunday 25 June 2023 08:36
Comments

Titanic submarine: What happened?

Authorities from the US and Canada said they will investigate the cause of the fatal Titan submersible implosion that killed five people.

The US Coast Guard, assisted by the US National Transportation Safety Board, as well as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will launch investigations.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they too would be looking into whether a formal criminal investigation is warranted.

Investigation announcements come shortly after the Coast Guard announced debris from the sub was located approximately 12,500 feet (3,810 metres) underwater and 1,600 feet away from the Titanic wreckage.

OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible was on its way to the wreckage when it lost communication with its surface ship and eventually imploded on Sunday, 18 June.

For four days an international search and rescue mission was conducted in the hopes of finding the five people on the submersible.

Aboard the watercraft were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son Suleman Dawood.

Following their deaths, tributes poured in from the victims’s family members.

Recommended

1687676400

Voices: Why ‘dark tourists’ pay to put their lives at risk

“The phenomenon of “dark tourism” has fascinated researchers for many years, but tourists are being increasingly drawn to places associated with atrocity, violence and disaster. Historic sites include Auschwitz-Birkenau, Chernobyl (before the war in Ukraine) and Ground Zero. However, “experiences” can now be excursions to sites of slavery, war, the famous dead, serial murder, natural disasters and, as in the case of the OceanGate trip, maritime tragedies such as the Titanic.”

Dr Donna Poade writes:

Opinion: Why ‘dark tourists’ pay to put their lives at risk

It may seem strange to many of us, but a morbid curiosity draws tourists to the strangest – and most forboding – corners of the world, writes Dr Donna Poade

Ariana Baio25 June 2023 08:00
1687672800

Flags half-mast as Titan support ship docks at St John’s harbour

Flags on board the main support ship for the Titan submersible could be seen at half-mast as it began to dock at St John’s harbour.

A Canadian national flag and a Mi’kmaq flag, which represents the North American people who inhabit the Maritime Provinces of Canada, were both at half-mast at either end of the vessel.

Polar Prince, the main support ship for the Titan submersible, arrives at the Port of St. John's in Newfoundland, Canada.

(PA)
Ariana Baio25 June 2023 07:00
1687669200

Watch: Moment OceanGate co-founder told debris from Titan submersible has been discovered

Moment OceanGate co-founder told debris from Titan submarine has been discovered
Ariana Baio25 June 2023 06:00
1687665600

Potential Titan passenger reveals OceanGate CEO assured him it was safe

Jay Bloom, a Las Vegas investor, revealed in a Facebook post that he turned down seats on the Titan submersible trip, offered by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, due to safety concerns.

In his post, Mr Bloom shared screenshots of messages he exchanged with Mr Rush months before the fatal trip in which he expressed safety concerns for himself and his son, Sean, who was supposed to join him on the excursion.

“I expressed safety concerns and Stockton told me: ‘While there’s obviously risk it’s way safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving.’ I am sure he really believed what he was saying. But he was very wrong,” Mr Bloom wrote.

In text messages, Mr Bloom told Mr Rush that his son was concerned about “stupid” dangers like a giant squid or sperm whale attacking the submersible.

In response, Mr Rush assured Mr Bloom it was safe and due to the intense pressure at the depth of water they would be travelling, neither sperm whale nor giant squid would be able to reach them.

“There hasn’t been even an injury in 35 years in a non-military sub,” Mr Rush texted Mr Bloom.

Mr Bloom said he last saw Mr Rush in early March when the two went to the Titanic Exhibit at Luxor together.

Mr Bloom added: “Then, at lunch in the Luxor food court we talked about the dive, including safety. He was absolutely convinced that it was safer than crossing the street.”

Ariana Baio25 June 2023 05:00
1687662004

An 1851 maritime law protected the Titanic’s owners in court. Could OceanGate use it too?

A five-day search for OceanGate Expedition’s tourist submersible came to a grim conclusion on Thursday as officials confirmed the discovery of debris consistent with a “catastrophic implosion” presumed to have claimed the lives of all five passengers.

With recovery efforts to collect the debris underway, focus has turned to whether and how OceanGate could be held liable in court. Experts tell The Independent that one 172-year-old piece of legislation could prove pivotal for the company: the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851.

Sheila Flynn reports:

An 1851 maritime law protected Titanic owners in court. Could OceanGate use it too?

The owners of Titanic sought to limit liability following the ship’s sinking by petitioning under 1851 legislation. The owners of the submersible lost on its dive to visit that famed ship’s wreckage may do the same thing, legal experts tell Sheila Flynn

Ariana Baio25 June 2023 04:00
1687658404

Why did the Titanic sub implode?

In the days after OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush and his four paying crew members went missing on their way to the wreck of the Titanic, experts had several theories as to their fate.

But what exactly caused the Titan to implode? While we don’t yet know the truth of what happened, we do know enough to have some idea of what might have sealed the sub’s doom.

Io Dodds reports:

Why did the Titanic sub implode?

Five crew members confirmed to have died in the disaster

Ariana Baio25 June 2023 03:00
1687654804

Online gamblers made thousands in bets on Titanic search and rescue operation

Online gamblers bet hundreds of thousands of dollars on whether the submarine that went missing on a recent expedition to the Titanic, in what online critics called a “dystopian” use of digital finance.

Since Wednesday, people wagered at least $300,000 on the fate of the vehicle using the crypto platform Polymarket, Mother Jones reports.

On the site, betters buy and sell shares on the outcomes of events using cryptocurrency, and can redeem their shares for $1 each if their guesses are correct.

Josh Marcus reports:

Online gamblers raked in thousands on bets against the Titanic sub crew’s survival

Company argued betting platform was a valuable resource of information

Ariana Baio25 June 2023 02:00
1687651204

OceanGate CEO ‘wanted to be Captain Kirk'

Stockton Rush, the co-founder of OceanGate, and one of the five submarine passengers who died on the ill-fated Titanic expedition, was seen as a thrill-seeker by those who knew him.

“We were frustrated astronauts,” Guillermo Sohnlein, another co-founder, told The New York Times.

After viewing the 2004 launch of SpaceShipOne, the first private effort to reach space, Rush told Smithsonian magazine that he decided he didn’t want to merely be a passenger on someone else’s expedition, but rather lead his own mission.

“I didn’t want to go up into space as a tourist,” he told the magazine. “I wanted to be Captain Kirk on the Enterprise.”

Ariana Baio25 June 2023 01:00
1687647604

Timeline of how the deep-sea tragedy unfolded

What happened to the Titanic submarine? A timeline of events

Timeline of the missing submarine

Ariana Baio25 June 2023 00:00
1687645804

Watch: Barack Obama slams hypocrisy over interest in Titanic sub compared to migrant boat tragedy

Barack Obama slams hypocrisy over interest in Titanic sub compared to migrant boat tragedy
Ariana Baio24 June 2023 23:30

