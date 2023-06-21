Watch as US Coast Guard gives update on missing Titanic submarine

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as the US Coast Guard gives an update on the missing Titanic submarine on Thursday, 21 June.

Captain Jamie Frederick from the First Coast Guard District led a news conference from Boston, Massachusetts, in which he provided information on the search for the Titan with five people aboard, which has been missing in deep waters off the coast of Canada since Sunday.

The press conference comes as there are less than 20 hours of oxygen left in the vessel.

A Canadian aircraft searching for the submarine has heard “banging” noises from the area of its last known location.

The passengers on the vessel are the CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions - the tour firm operating the sumbersible - Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

The underwater vehicle submerged on Sunday morning (18 June) and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later, authorities said.

Follow our live blog here.