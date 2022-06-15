The desperate search for a toddler who vanished from his babysitter’s house in Massachusetts has continued into a second day, according to police.

Authorities say that the three-year-old boy, who is named Harry, was reported missing from a home in Lowell at around 9.30am on Tuesday.

A neighbour told investigators that they saw the youngster playing in the yard of the property, which is 30 miles from Boston, at 9.15am.

“We urge any residents in the area to check their yards and their home surveillance cameras, and keep their eyes open,” said Barry Golner, acting superintendent of the Lowell Police Department. “Every tip will help us in this search.”

The child was dropped off at the house by his parents at 7am and was wearing a long-sleeve maroon shirt with grey pants.

“Search has resumed for missing three-year-old Harry in Lowell. Numerous agencies/units involved, including 11 MSP K9 teams, drone unit, 20 troopers from search and rescue unit, four Mounted patrols, and three divers plus Marine assets. Search area includes wetlands, swamps,” Massachusetts State Police tweeted on Wednesday.