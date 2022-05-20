Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Tennessee
The 1-year-old was found outside a daycare centre on Thursday and pronounced dead at a Memphis hospital
A 1-year-old child was pronounced dead Thursday after being found in a hot vehicle outside a Tennessee daycare centre, police said.
The toddler was found in a vehicle parked at the Education is the Key Children’s Center in North Memphis and rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. A staff member allegedly picked the child up earlier in the day but went to work, forgetting the 1-year-old was in the vehicle.
Two people were detained following the tragic discovery but no charges have been filed, Fox13 reported. The child’s name has not been released but the parents have been notified, authorities said.
News outlets report temperatures Thursday reached 91 degrees in Memphis.
Following news of the death, the Memphis Police Department on Friday tweeted a reminder to always look for pets or children before exiting a vehicle.
More to follow...
