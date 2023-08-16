Toddler loses finger after ‘getting it caught’ in supermarket conveyor belt
‘I had to help my son, take him to the hospital because nobody here gave us first aid,’ mother says
A toddler lost their finger after allegedly getting it caught in a supermarket checkout conveyor belt.
The five-year-old boy, called Thiago, had been waiting at the till with his parents.
It is claimed the boy put his hand on the belt.
But moments later, he got his hand stuck and caused serious injuries to his left hand, including losing one of his fingers.
The three of them had been at a supermarket near Bogota, Colombia.
His mother claimed to local media: “No one has responded to us, the insurer has not spoken with us.
“I had to help my son, take him to the hospital because nobody here gave us first aid.”
Due to the seriousness of his injuries, Thiago had to be transferred to the Meissen Hospital in the capital, to have X-rays and tests performed.
She continued to tell local media: “We arrived at the hospital, they did an X-ray.
“The surgeon told me that the finger had to be amputated because the machine completely cut it off.
“He already cannot sleep from the pain and says that he can no longer hold a pencil to write.”
