A toddler nearly lost her fingers after trapping her hand in the jagged guard at the bottom of an escalator.

The two-year-old was with her mother in a shopping centre when the freak accident happened, Jam Press reports.

The mother cradled her little girl at the bottom of the escalator as technicians worked to free her.

It happened at the Plaza Mundo shopping centre in Apopa, El Salvador, at around 6.30pm on 5 September.

The curious girl reportedly placed her hand under the guard while her mother, both unnamed, was distracted.

The toddler underwent an operation at a nearby hospital and surgeons were able to save all her fingers.

Doctors were also able to prevent any risk of sequelae that could affect her in the future.

An x-ray of the toddler’s hand (Jam Press)

She was discharged the following day and will have to go through a rehabilitation process to maintain normal use of her hand.

A local remarked: “Excellent work.”

One social media user commented, “As always, science works wonders,” while another wrote, “God bless that little girl.”