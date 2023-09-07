Toddler rescued from roof of flooded house during Brazil floods

This is the incredible moment police rescue a toddler and woman from the roof of their home following devastating floods in Brazil.

The dramatic footage shows a police officer being lowered onto the roof of a house by a helicopter in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul on Tuesday, after the Taquari River overflowed.

Polícia Rodoviária Federal shared footage of the rescue and said: “Our police officers rescued a toddler and a woman, who were on the roofs of their house waiting for help.

“The police used PRF’s Bell 407 model helicopter.”