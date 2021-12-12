Dramatic drone footage has captured the extent of the chaos and devastation left behind by the powerful storm in Kentucky and five neighbouring states of Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The video, which played out on national television and was recorded by Emmy award-winning independent photojournalist and storm chaser Brandon Clement, showed thousands of homes that were decimated over many acres across the state.

“The most intense damage I have found in [Mayfield],” he tweeted, sharing a video in which everything, from trees to shrubs, to homes, was uprooted by the storm. “The entire path in the town is less than 2 [per cent] of the total path length. Homes with only slabs remaining.”

The photojournalist shared another 25 seconds of drone footage from Dawson Springs, 70 miles from Mayfield, where similar scenes unfolded with the landscape covered with debris. A third video showed the roof of the buildings in Mayfield being ripped off by the strength of the storm.

Between them, the first two videos have been shared several thousands of times and viewed by more than 650,000 people. The third video was seen over 4.1 million times and retweeted by over 22,500 users.

Retweeting the video, journalist Shannon Bream wrote: “Please be praying for the people of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee. It’s hard to imagine how shocked and devastated these communities must be feeling. Please reply w best charitable efforts underway if you personally know them to be reputable.”

“I just can’t find the words seeing this absolute devastation in Kentucky & the states across the central US that were impacted by this terrible tragedy,” tweeted Annette Taddeo, Democratic Candidate for Governor of Florida. “We pray for all & appreciate[the president’s] immediate federal emergency declaration & swift response during their time of need.”

“Worst damage I’ve seen yet,” tweeted meteorologist Joey M Marino.

More than 70 people are feared dead in the tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky, alone. In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he estimates the death toll "may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done." He added that "the damage is even worse now that we have first light."

Countrywide, the storm has left more than 80 people dead, while dozens are missing in what president Joe Biden described as likely to be “one of the largest” storms in American history.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Mr Biden in his televised comments. “And we still don’t know how many lives are lost and the full extent of the damage.” The president also approved a federal emergency in Kentucky, as he ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s emergency condition from severe storms.

Thanking the president, Mr Beshear said, “this will bring additional resources to Western Kentucky counties devastated by these tornadoes and allow for quicker reimbursements.”

"I appreciate the president’s swift response during our time of need. Now we can get to work supporting our people as we recover," he added.