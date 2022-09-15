India urges action after Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with ‘anti-India’ graffiti

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A renowned Hindu temple in Toronto was vandalised with “anti-India” graffiti, Indian officials said on Thursday.

An unverified visual of the defaced BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto’s Etobicoke showed the message “Long live Khalistan” painted in orange on one of the walls. The message refers to the separatist movement by fringe groups demanding that an independent Sikh state called Khalistan be carved out of India.

Officials in India have urged immediate action against those responsible.

“We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a tweet on Thursday morning.

The time of the defacement of the temple is not immediately clear.

Officials at the BAPS temple in Toronto also confirmed the graffiti and said “anti-social elements” were behind it as they issued an appeal for peace on Thursday.

“We are shocked and saddened by the anti-India graffiti at the gates of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, Canada by anti-social elements. The BAPS temple in Toronto, like all temples of BAPS worldwide, is an abode of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values,” a statement issued by the temple authorities read.

It added that the senior spiritual leader of the institution has “prayed for peace and unity and has appealed to all devotees and well-wishers to maintain peace”.

“We are thankful to the appropriate authorities, including the governments of India and Canada, for their continued support and sympathy,” it added.

Parliament member of Canada Chandra Arya also condemned the incident and said that the religious Hindu institutions in Canada have become a target of hate crimes.

He claimed that the temple’s premises were vandalised by “Khalistani extremists”.

"Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes,” Mr Arya said, adding that the Hindu Canadians are “legitimately concerned”.

The incident invoked strong reactions from other lawmakers in the country who said that everyone deserves to feel safe in a multi-faith society.

“I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the #BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions,” member of parliament Sonia Sidhu from Brampton South said on Twitter.

“Very disappointed to hear of the vandalism that occurred at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. This type of hate has no place in the GTA or Canada. Let’s hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly,” said mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown.

A Hindu-faith institution, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven faith movement and has major centres in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and Robinsonville.