A recent college graduate in Toronto, Canada, has revealed his $35 million (£25 million) lottery win more than a month after buying the lucky ticket.

Ginno Torres, who was pictured with the cheque on Monday, reportedly realised he had won the 22 June lottery in the days after the draw, with another another winner in British Columbia, but decided not tell family or friends until now.

"I wanted to make sure it was real before I surprised my family and friends with this incredible news,” the 29-year-old said when he received his cheque at the prize centre in Toronto.

He also walked into two stores to double check he had won because he was unsure, and told reporters that he was “numb” when the lottery bells at a checkout were set off, CTV News reported.

"My stomach was in knots as I was thinking about what was happening. I was numb,” said Mr Torres. "I had to try to continue on with my day as if nothing had happened as a coping mechanism to deal with the shock of this life changing event!"

The recent college graduate said he remains undecided about how to spend the $35 million win, but was "going to make sure my family is taken care of and I will make some investments to make sure I am well taken care of long into the future”.

He added that charities “near and dear” to his heart will also benefit from the winnings, and that he wants to commission a piece of art from Canadian Indigenous artists, as well as travel.