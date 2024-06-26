The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Maryland company that manufactures ice cream products for a host of brands across the US is recalling items due to potential contamination with listeria, the FDA announced.

The move impacts products made by Totally Cool, Inc., including Friendly’s and Hershey’s ice cream cakes, part of more than 70 products named on the recall notice.

The FDA said its sampling at Totally Cool revealed the products “have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

Despite the risks from listeria, the FDA added that no illnesses have been reported linked to the potential contamination.

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, one of the companies named in the recall notice, said it was “immediately” bringing production of two of its ice cream flavors back in-house, after previously outsourcing it to Totally Cool.

“While no listeria has been detected in our ice cream, or any of the ice cream produced at Totally Cool, the FDA is requiring a full recall out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this year, snack foods linked to California’s Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., were recalled on listeria fears ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Last year, Vermont-based Wilcox Ice recalled its products over concerns they were contaminated with listeria.