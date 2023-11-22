Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All flavours of Wilcox Ice Cream have been recalled after concerns that the products could be contaminated with listeria.

The ice cream company based in Vermont was undergoing a routine test by the New Hampshire Department of Health when they discovered the ‘Super Premium Mint Chocolate Chip’ ice cream tested positive for listeria bacteria in September.

The company has decided to recall all their ice cream, yoghurt, ice cream bars and Leonardo’s brand gelato through a statement they made through the Food and Drug Administration.

“As part of our investigation, we determined that preliminary testing showed that the ice cream mix purchased to make our products may contain Listeria monocytogenes,” Wilcox Ice Cream said.

They warn that anyone possessing the products specified in the recalled list should not consume them.

The FDA also reported another food safety alert on Tuesday linked to peaches, nectarines and plums sold by HMC Farms and products with a “6359” sticker on Signature Farms packaging.

As of 17 November, 11 people in seven states have reported being infected as a result of the fruit outbreak, with 10 people being hospitalised, one mother going into preterm labour and one Californian who died, the CDC has recorded.

In October, another ice-cream-related outbreak was also reported deriving from products from The Ice Cream House in Brooklyn, New York, where two people were hospitalised due to listeria.

Wilcox Ice Cream said no injuries or illnesses have yet to be reported in relation to their recalled products.

The almost 100-year-old family business distributed its products to stores in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York.

The bacteria that has possibly infected these products, listeria, can cause serious infections and can sometimes lead to death in young children, frail or elderly people or others who have weakened immune systems.

In some cases with pregnant people, the infection has led to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or a life-threatening infection of a newborn.

People may experience fever or flu symptoms, headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures within around two weeks of becoming infected.

This invasive illness can be treated with antibiotics.

The bacteria was orignially found in the Super Premium Mint Chocolate Chip flavour (FDA)

In addition to the Super Premium Mint Chocolate Chip flavour, the company has recalled:

Wilcox Premium Product Line (Sell By/Best By: 9/14/24 - 11/14/24):

Wilcox Premium Product Line All Flavours (3 Gallon)

Wilcox Premium Product Line All Flavours (1 Gallon)

Wilcox Premium Product Line All Flavours (1.5 Quart) - 04372600056

Wilcox Premium Product Line All Flavours (Quart) - 04372600086

Wilcox Premium Product Line All Flavours (Pint) - 04372600085

Wilcox Premium Vanilla (4 oz Cup) - 0437260401

Wilcox Premium Chocolate (4 oz Cup) - 04372600402

Wilcox Premium Coffee (4 oz Cup) - 04372600403

Wilcox Premium Sea Salt Caramel (4 oz Cup) - 04372600404

Wilcox Premium Maple Cream (4 oz Cup) - 04372600405

Wilcox Premium Black Raspberry (4 oz Cup) - 04372600406

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Product Line ( Sell By/Best By: 9/13/24, 10/6/2024, 11/14/24):

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie (1.5 Quart) - 04372601520

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate (1.5 Quart) - 04372601502

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream (1.5 Quart) - 04372601510

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut (1.5 Quart) - 04372601511

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk (1.5 Quart) - 04372601512

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java (1.5 Quart) - 04372601516

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla (1.5 Quart) - 04372601519

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate (1.5 Quart) - 04372601502

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream (Pint) - 04372601610

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut (Pint) - 04372601611

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk (Pint) - 04372601612

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java (Pint) - 04372601616

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla (Pint) - 04372601619

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie (Pint) - 04372601620

Wilcox’s Premium Yogurt Line (Sell By/Best By: 10/5/24, 10/6/24, 10/26/24, 10/27/24):

Wilcox Vanilla Yogurt (Pints) - 04372601520

Wilcox Maple Cream Yogurt (Pints) - 04372600698

Wilcox Black Raspberry Yogurt (Pints) - 04372600695

Wilcox Ice Cream 802 Ice Cream Bars (Sell By/Best By: 9/15/24 to 11/14/24):

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Vanilla) - 043726005041

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Black Raspberry) - 043726005065

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Espresso) - 043726005072

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Peanut Butter) - 043726005089

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Maple Cream) - 043726005096

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Pumpkin) - 043726005010

Leonardo’s Gelato Pints and 4 oz cups (Sell By/Best By: 8/28/24 to 11/14/24):

Leonardo’s Maple Gelato (Pints) - 81643900055

Leonardo’s Sam’s Creamy Chocolate Chip Gelato (Pints) - 81643900019

Leonardo’s Chocolate Gelato (Pints) - 81643900005

Leonardo’s Salted Caramel Gelato (Pints) - 04372601701

Leonardo’s Hazelnut Gelato (Pints) - 04372601703

Leonardo’s Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato (Pints) - 81643900050

Leonardo’s Chocolate Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900028

Leonardo’s Sam’s Chocolate Chip Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900040

Leonardo’s VT Maple Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900056

Leonardo’s Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato (4oz) - 81643900041

Wilcox’s Plant-Based Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert (Sell By/Best By: 9/13/24):

Wilcox’s Non-Dairy Plant-Based Chocolate Flavor- Pint And Gallons - 04372600420

If customers wish to get their money back, there is no need to return the product to the store.

Instead, they should take a picture of the top and sides of the container and email them along with quantity, where purchased and a full name and address to AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com.

The Independent has contacted Wilcox Ice Cream for comment.