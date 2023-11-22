Wilcox Ice Cream pulls all products from shelves over listeria outbreak
Wilcox Ice Cream have warned those who purchased their recalled products not to consume them
All flavours of Wilcox Ice Cream have been recalled after concerns that the products could be contaminated with listeria.
The ice cream company based in Vermont was undergoing a routine test by the New Hampshire Department of Health when they discovered the ‘Super Premium Mint Chocolate Chip’ ice cream tested positive for listeria bacteria in September.
The company has decided to recall all their ice cream, yoghurt, ice cream bars and Leonardo’s brand gelato through a statement they made through the Food and Drug Administration.
“As part of our investigation, we determined that preliminary testing showed that the ice cream mix purchased to make our products may contain Listeria monocytogenes,” Wilcox Ice Cream said.
They warn that anyone possessing the products specified in the recalled list should not consume them.
The FDA also reported another food safety alert on Tuesday linked to peaches, nectarines and plums sold by HMC Farms and products with a “6359” sticker on Signature Farms packaging.
As of 17 November, 11 people in seven states have reported being infected as a result of the fruit outbreak, with 10 people being hospitalised, one mother going into preterm labour and one Californian who died, the CDC has recorded.
In October, another ice-cream-related outbreak was also reported deriving from products from The Ice Cream House in Brooklyn, New York, where two people were hospitalised due to listeria.
Wilcox Ice Cream said no injuries or illnesses have yet to be reported in relation to their recalled products.
The almost 100-year-old family business distributed its products to stores in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York.
The bacteria that has possibly infected these products, listeria, can cause serious infections and can sometimes lead to death in young children, frail or elderly people or others who have weakened immune systems.
In some cases with pregnant people, the infection has led to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or a life-threatening infection of a newborn.
People may experience fever or flu symptoms, headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures within around two weeks of becoming infected.
This invasive illness can be treated with antibiotics.
In addition to the Super Premium Mint Chocolate Chip flavour, the company has recalled:
Wilcox Premium Product Line (Sell By/Best By: 9/14/24 - 11/14/24):
- Wilcox Premium Product Line All Flavours (3 Gallon)
- Wilcox Premium Product Line All Flavours (1 Gallon)
- Wilcox Premium Product Line All Flavours (1.5 Quart) - 04372600056
- Wilcox Premium Product Line All Flavours (Quart) - 04372600086
- Wilcox Premium Product Line All Flavours (Pint) - 04372600085
- Wilcox Premium Vanilla (4 oz Cup) - 0437260401
- Wilcox Premium Chocolate (4 oz Cup) - 04372600402
- Wilcox Premium Coffee (4 oz Cup) - 04372600403
- Wilcox Premium Sea Salt Caramel (4 oz Cup) - 04372600404
- Wilcox Premium Maple Cream (4 oz Cup) - 04372600405
- Wilcox Premium Black Raspberry (4 oz Cup) - 04372600406
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Product Line ( Sell By/Best By: 9/13/24, 10/6/2024, 11/14/24):
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie (1.5 Quart) - 04372601520
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate (1.5 Quart) - 04372601502
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream (1.5 Quart) - 04372601510
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut (1.5 Quart) - 04372601511
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk (1.5 Quart) - 04372601512
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java (1.5 Quart) - 04372601516
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla (1.5 Quart) - 04372601519
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate (1.5 Quart) - 04372601502
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream (Pint) - 04372601610
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut (Pint) - 04372601611
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk (Pint) - 04372601612
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java (Pint) - 04372601616
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla (Pint) - 04372601619
- Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie (Pint) - 04372601620
Wilcox’s Premium Yogurt Line (Sell By/Best By: 10/5/24, 10/6/24, 10/26/24, 10/27/24):
- Wilcox Vanilla Yogurt (Pints) - 04372601520
- Wilcox Maple Cream Yogurt (Pints) - 04372600698
- Wilcox Black Raspberry Yogurt (Pints) - 04372600695
Wilcox Ice Cream 802 Ice Cream Bars (Sell By/Best By: 9/15/24 to 11/14/24):
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Vanilla) - 043726005041
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Black Raspberry) - 043726005065
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Espresso) - 043726005072
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Peanut Butter) - 043726005089
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Maple Cream) - 043726005096
- Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Pumpkin) - 043726005010
Leonardo’s Gelato Pints and 4 oz cups (Sell By/Best By: 8/28/24 to 11/14/24):
- Leonardo’s Maple Gelato (Pints) - 81643900055
- Leonardo’s Sam’s Creamy Chocolate Chip Gelato (Pints) - 81643900019
- Leonardo’s Chocolate Gelato (Pints) - 81643900005
- Leonardo’s Salted Caramel Gelato (Pints) - 04372601701
- Leonardo’s Hazelnut Gelato (Pints) - 04372601703
- Leonardo’s Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato (Pints) - 81643900050
- Leonardo’s Chocolate Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900028
- Leonardo’s Sam’s Chocolate Chip Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900040
- Leonardo’s VT Maple Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900056
- Leonardo’s Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato (4oz) - 81643900041
Wilcox’s Plant-Based Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert (Sell By/Best By: 9/13/24):
- Wilcox’s Non-Dairy Plant-Based Chocolate Flavor- Pint And Gallons - 04372600420
If customers wish to get their money back, there is no need to return the product to the store.
Instead, they should take a picture of the top and sides of the container and email them along with quantity, where purchased and a full name and address to AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com.
The Independent has contacted Wilcox Ice Cream for comment.
