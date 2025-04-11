Hospital employee with Tourette syndrome says he was fired for ‘making faces’ at boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hospital employee with Tourette syndrome got fired after just a week on the job when the head of HR allegedly became offended that the man — whose persistent tics, such as squinting, grimacing, and eye-blinking are totally involuntary — was “making faces” at him.

In a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Friday and obtained first by The Independent, former project manager Adam Thompson accuses the White Plains Hospital Medical Center of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by terminating him over a physical condition he cannot control.

The suit says Thompson disclosed his condition to hospital officials during the interview process and even provided a letter from his doctor that “unequivocally” confirmed his fitness for duty.

Still, it contends, the VP of human resources mistook Thompson’s spontaneous facial movements as “confrontational” and called for his immediate termination.

In an email, White Plains Hospital’s senior director of communications, Michael Gelormino, said, “It is our policy not to comment on pending litigation.”

Thompson began working at White Plains Hospital on October 28, 2024 as a senior “MEP” project manager, responsible for overseeing all mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems throughout the facility, according to the complaint filed with his lawsuit.

His previous experience as an MEP manager, coordinator, and superintendent meant he’d easily be able to ensure all new construction met design specifications, safety codes, and deadlines, the complaint states.

open image in gallery Adam Thompson was only on the job for a week before he was let go ( Getty Images )

Before he took the job, Thompson informed his supervisor-to-be that he suffers from Tourette syndrome as well as ADHD, but takes medication to control both and neither interfere at all with his ability to work, the complaint continues, adding that Thompson’s personal physician confirmed as much in writing.

It says this “proactive approach” met with “positive feedback” from higher-ups, who recognized Thompson’s “competence and commitment.”

“However,” the complaint goes on, Thompson’s “situation took a troubling turn on November 4, 2024, during a mandatory New Hire Orientation.”

While at the orientation, Thompson briefly texted with his wife about “urgent” childcare arrangements, according to the complaint.

“He was then abruptly confronted by… the Assistant Vice President of Human Resources, demanding that [he] put his phone away because he was ‘disrespecting’ the speakers,” the complaint states.

It says Thompson “immediately complied,” offered an apology, and explained why he had been using the phone. But, the complaint alleges, the assistant VP of HR was unmoved, and instructed Thompson to leave the orientation.

During his interaction with the assistant VP of HR, Thompson “exhibited typical symptoms” of Tourette syndrome, which the complaint describes as “eye blinking, squinting, facial grimacing, twitching, and mouth movements.”

open image in gallery Adam Thompson's Tourette syndrome symptoms were tempered with medication, according to his lawsuit ( Getty Images )

“All of these were symptoms out of [Thompson’s] control,” the complaint states. “Immediately after the orientation ended, [Thompson] met with [the assistant VP of HR] to apologize again and reiterated the circumstances, seeking to resolve the misunderstanding amicably. [The assistant VP] assured [Thompson] that the matter was resolved.”

Thompson then returned to the orientation, where, to his “utter shock,” his supervisor told him that the assistant VP of HR was escalating the issue to his own bosses, according to the complaint.

The next day, Thompson met with the director of HR, who said his assistant VP “remained upset,” and that the hospital’s senior leadership was now involved, the complaint says.

The assistant VP had portrayed Thompson as “confrontational,” and claimed he had been “making faces” at him, the complaint states. But the faces were “a direct result of” Thompson’s Tourette syndrome, something he had “openly disclosed” to the hospital, according to the complaint.

“On November 6, 2024, just two days after the incident… White Plains Hospital terminated [Thompson] from employment because he was allegedly ‘confrontational’ and ‘making faces’ at [the assistant VP of HR], with no further explanation provided,” the complaint says.

In recent years, numerous famous names have revealed their own Tourette syndrome diagnoses, including singer Billie Eilish, boxing champion Tevin Farmer, and comedian Dan Aykroyd. Most Tourette symptoms manifest themselves as Thompson’s; very few people with Tourette syndrome blurt out curse words and swear uncontrollably.

Thompson is seeking damages to be determined by a jury, including compensation for mental anguish, emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, anxiety, and loss of self-esteem, self-confidence and personal dignity, plus reinstatement to his position at White Plains Hospital.