American tourist gets sentence after bringing ammo on Turks & Caicos vacation

An Oklahoma father of two who brought ammunition into Turks and Caicos while on vacation has avoided additional prison time.

Ryan Watson was fined $2,000 — $500 for each of the four bullets authorities found in his luggage — but was ultimately not given the minimum prison sentence of 12 years for the offense. A judge overseeing the case cited "exceptional circumstances" in the ruling that allowed Watson to avoid prison, according to ABC News.

Watson is expected to pay his fine and return to the US as soon as possible.

He was arrested on April 12 on his way home from a trip to the islands. He and his wife were visiting the islands for several friends' 40th birthday parties.

Ryan Watson, left, and his wife Valerie, appearing on “Good Morning America.” Watson was detained in Turks and Caicos and avoided a 12-year minimum prison sentence after he brought four rounds of ammunition onto the islands ( screengrab/Good Morning America )

While he was passing through customs at the Howard Hamilton International Airport officials found four bullets in his carry-on luggage, according to police. Watson said he did not realize the hunting ammunition was still in his bag. He pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition, and was released on a $15,000 bond after his arrest. He remained in Turks and Caicos for the duration of his legal proceedings.

The day before his sentencing, Watson made an appearance on Good Morning America where he shared his anxiety over facing potential prison time.

"Whatever tomorrow brings, we'll get through it. But I pray that I get to go home tomorrow," Watson said.

Turks and Caicos has strict firearms laws that have caught other ammo-toting Americans by surprise during visits to the islands.

In April, Tyler Wenrich was fined $9,000 and sentenced to time served for bringing ammunition to the islands. Another man, Bryan Hagerich, was given a 52-week prison sentence and was fined $6,700 for a similar offense.

In all three men's cases, a court found that there were "exceptional circumstances" that allowed the men to avoid the mandatory 12-year prison sentence tied to their crimes.

Sharitta Grier, another American, has also been detained for bringing ammunition into Turks and Caicos. She has been released on bond and is awaiting trial.

Watson was detained in Turks and Caicos on April 12. Watson said he did not realize the hunting ammunition was still in his bag. ( Valerie Watson )

Turks and Caicos' government passed a bill last week amending their firearms law that grants the courts more flexibility in sentencing individuals with "exceptional circumstances."

Under the new law, the court will have the "widest possible breadth of discretion" in its sentences, allowing it to issue fines, custodial sentences or both, according to Turks and Caicos' attorney general.

Watson's case was adjudicated prior to the passage of the amendment, and prosecutors fought against having an "exceptional circumstances" label applied to his case.

Oliver Smith, the defense attorney representing Watson, argued he had taken responsibility for his crime and highlighted the toll that his client's detainment had taken on both his family and his career.

Watson's wife, Valerie, also appeared on Good Morning America and said the past couple of months have been a "roller coaster of emotions" for her and her family.

"We want him home so bad. The kids and I have been missing him like crazy," she said. "We're ready for him to come back home to us. I'm trying so hard not to get my hopes up."

Watson said he wanted to hug his children and cook his family dinner once he returns to the US.