Nearly 100,000 pounds of raw chicken patties which were mostly bound for Trader Joe’s grocery stores have been recalled by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The chicken mince was feared to have become contaminated with bone products, the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement .

The affected products include Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

The recall covers 97,887 of raw chicken processed at Innovative Solutions in Washington state between 16 August and 29 September.

It alerted the USDA after “consumer complaints reporting findings of bone in the chicken burger product”.

Consumers are being advised to check their freezers to see if they have any of the affected products, and throw them out or return them to the grocery store.

The contaminated Chile Lime Chicken Burgers have lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671 and 2721.

The Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders being recalled are 9-pound bulk packs containing 72 pieces, with lot codes 2361 and 2631.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the USDA said in its release.

“Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider”

In a statement released to The Independent, Trader Joe’s said all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.