Trader Joe’s recalls hundreds of thousands of candles for fire hazard

Trader Joe's grocery has recalled 653,000 scented candles due to an elevated fire risk.

The recall was announced on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

Trader Joe's is recalling its Mango Tangerine candles because flames can spread from the wick to the wax, causing a larger than desired flame.

All of the more than 600,000 affected candles were sold in the month of June. The 5.7oz candles come in a tin container and are a white wax color. The SKU number on the affected candles is 56879.

The grocer said it issued the recall after it received three reports of minor property damage and two reports of minor burns from individuals who had bought the candles. There have been a total of 14 reports, including the previously mentioned incidents, resulting from the candle's unexpectedly large flame.

A Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine scented candle ( Consumer Product Safety Commission )

Individuals who bought the candles have been advised to stop using them and to return them to their local Trader Joe's.

Customers who purchased the affected candles can return them to Trader Joe's for a full cash refund of $4, or complete an online product feedback form to received a $4 Trader Joe's gift card via mail.

Buyers who use the online option will have to provide a receipt or a photo of the candle in their possession in order to receive the refund via that method.