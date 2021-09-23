In an accident loaded with symbolism, an ambulance towing a giant “Trump Unity” display crashed into a telephone pole in a three-car pileup.

The crash took place at around 1pm on Wednesday at an intersection in Flint , Michigan , police told MLive . No major injuries were reported.

Donald Trump enthusiast Rob Cortis, who created what he calls the “Trump Unity Bridge”, was driving the ambulance. He says another vehicle sped past a red light into the road in front of him, causing them to crash.

“As we went through I hit the side of her, and it spun the ambulance around to where I ended up hitting this pole,” Mr Cortis told MLive .

The Livonia, Michigan native said one driver was given medical attention for chest pain, possibly from her seatbelt or airbag, but Flint police confirmed to MLive that there were no severe injuries.

“So hopefully we’ll pray for her, and she’ll be all safe, and we’ll move on,” Mr Cortis said.

Mr Cortis said he was driving home from an event protesting school mask mandates at the time. It was not immediately clear why he owns an ambulance, which itself is emblazoned with the phrase, “TRUMP: Save the USA”.

The Trump Unity Bridge is a common site in Michigan, where it often appears at protests and rallies. The 30-foot trailer carries large banners of pro-Trump slogans, such as “Making America Great Again”, “Build the Wall”, and “Drain the Swamp”.

On Wednesday, that pile of slogans could be seen languishing in the rain between the smashed ambulance, its lights still blinking, and a badly damaged silver sedan.

“It’s just unfortunate that things like this have to happen, but thank God nobody was seriously hurt,” Mr Cortis said.