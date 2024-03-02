Norfolk Southern freight train derails in Pennsylvania

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on Saturday morning in Pennsylvania.

The incident sent cars careening off the tracks and onto the banks of the Lehigh River with some ending up partially in the water.

The train went off the tracks in Lower Saucon Township, close to Allentown.

Dispatchers in Northampton County said the derailment was reported at 7.14am. Authorities said it was unclear how many cars were involved but no injuries or hazardous materials were reported, according to The Associated Press.

This photo provided by Nancy Run Fire Company shows a train derailment along a riverbank in Saucon Township, Pa., on Saturday, March 2, 2024

In a message posted on social media, Northampton County’s executive, Lamont McClure, also said preliminary information indicated there were “no evacuations, no injuries and no leaks” but that could change and “the best thing we can do to assist first responders is to STAY AWAY.”

The derailment comes soon after the one-year anniversary of the East Palestine disaster caused by a Norfolk Southern train derailment which sent toxic gas billowing across the community.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw was given a 37 per cent increase in compensation in 2023 despite the catastrophe.

This is a breaking news story. More follows