Three mothers file suit against school for teaching transgender lesson

Three Pennsylvania mothers have filed a lawsuit alleging their first-grade children were taught about transgender transition in violation of school district policy and state law.

Carmilla Tatel, Stacy Dunn, and Gretchen Melton are seeking a court order to prevent Jefferson Elementary School in the Mount Lebanon School District in Pennsylvania to stop gender-related instruction or allow parents to take children out of the lessons.

Also named in the suit are the school district’s superintendent, board, principal, and first-grade teacher Megan Williams.

The mothers claim that Ms Williams ignored their parental rights by providing classroom instruction on gender dysphoria and transgender transition.

They are also seeking damages from a federal jury trial.

In the suit, the parents claim that Ms Williams “began the process of interjecting her own personal life and views into the classroom, explaining that her child had worn an ‘Elsa dress’ for Halloween”.

They claim that being the mother of a transgender child the same age as their children did not give Ms Williams the right to “impose those views on a captive audience of six- and seven-year-old children."

In a statement to Triblive, spokeswoman Kristen James rejected the claims made in the lawsuit.

“The complaint filed against the district, its board and employees contains various allegations that are untrue or based on partial truths that mischaracterise events for sensational effect,” Ms James said.