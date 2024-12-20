Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are already delayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than 3,000 delays have already been reported at airports across the U.S., as the nation marks the start of one the busiest travel weekends of the year.

By the late morning, over1 00 flights within, into, or out of the country had been canceled, according to the online tracker FlightAware.

Travelers took to social media to voice their frustration with Southwest Airlines and American Airlines. Southwest has seen more than 600 delays thus far.

“Never should have trusted American to get me to see my parents for Christmas. What a joke,” said @AdamCollins350.

“Of course there are delays. That’s what American does. It’s incompetence to not be ready for today,” @UfazedUCANE wrote on X.

“More than an hour of delays because of cargo door nonsense at DCA with @AmericanAir. Normally wouldn’t be that guy but staring down a missed connection, no other available flights after, and missing a rehearsal dinner because of incompetence that’s becoming more and more common from airlines,” said @GregButcher.

“How are all other airlines flights into San Diego on time this morning yet all of yours are delayed?” @JohnEary17 asked Southwest.

Neither airline immediately replied to a request for comment.

open image in gallery Holiday travelers wait in line to check their bags on Friday at Boston’s Logan International Airport. More than 3,000 delays have been reported at airports around the country ( (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) )

While storms brought snow across the Midwest, Northeast, and Appalachians on Friday, it was not immediately clear if any other circumstances could have contributed to the holiday chaos.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was the most affected, as lake effect snow continued to fall across the region. There were more than 100 delays reported at the travel hub and it reportedly issued a ground stop.

On Friday, the Chicago Department of Aviation said it was ready to serve approximately 3.66 million passengers at the city’s airports between Friday and the beginning of January.

The Monday before Christmas was expected to be O’Hare’s busiest travel day, with nearly 243,000 passengers.

“With Chicago’s airports serving as gateways for millions of travelers each holiday season, the CDA is dedicated to delivering a world-class experience for everyone passing through,” CDA Commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement. “Our teams at O’Hare and Midway are dedicated to ensuring holiday journeys are smooth and enjoyable, with safety and security remaining our top priority as we welcome travelers during this special time of year.”

open image in gallery Travelers walk through Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Friday. Delays at the hub were linked to snow ( (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images) )

Arizona’s Phoenix International Airport also has dozens of delays, although weather in the state has been “dry” and “tranquil,” according to forecasters.

Airports in California, Washington, Nevada, were dealing with delays.

A record number of people are taking to the skies this year, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration. Officials expect 2.9 million people to fly in or out of Florida’s Orlando International Airport during this stretch, WFTV reported.

The agency’s administrator, David Pekoske, warned Thursday that a potential government shutdown could “mean longer wait times at airports.”

Nearly 120 million people will travel over the year-end holidays, according to AAA, including a record number of air travelers.