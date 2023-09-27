North Korea vows to expel US soldier Travis King

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North Korea announced that the country will “expel” Travis King, an American soldier who crossed into the country two months ago while taking part in a guided tour of a border village.

KCNA, a North Korean television network said on Wednesday that Mr King, 23, has confessed to illegally entering the country.

The TV network did not specify how, when or where Mr King would be expelled.

Pyongyang will deport him after concluding its investigation into Mr King’s “illegal” entry into the country, state news agency KNCA said.

KCNA released the final results of an investigation last month into the soldier’s border crossing in July and reported that Mr King possessed animosities over alleged inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.

North Korea claims that through their inquiry into Mr King’s crossing, they found that he was seeking refuge in the country.

Mr King, a Private Second Class in the U.S. Army was on a tour when he separated from the group and decided to run across the border into North Korea on 18 July, where he surrendered himself to their forces.

He was previously detained for more than 40 days on an assault and destruction of private property conviction in South Korea.

Beginning on 24 May, Mr King was sentenced to serve in a labour camp at the Cheonan correctional facility, which is intended to house US military members and other foreigners who are convicted of crimes in South Korea.

He was scheduled to return home, but skipped on his return trip, after which he fled into the North.

Mr King was slated to face disciplinary action upon his return to his home base at Fort Bliss in Texas, according to unnamed US military officials speaking to the SCMP.

US Army soldier Travis King (VIA REUTERS)

The Pentagon confirmed in July that US forces in Korea and Army counter-intelligence were conducting an investigation into Mr King’s disappearance over the North Korean Border.

United Nations Command did ask North Korea for information of Mr King, and they acknowledged it but did not offer up any specific details until 16 August.

“During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feelings against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US army,” the state-run news agency KCNA said last month.

It added that Mr King was “kept under control by soldiers of the Korean People’s Army” and they are still probing the circumstances surrounding Mr King.

While Mr King’s comments could not be independently verified, his uncle, Myron Gates, told ABC News earlier in August that his nephew was experiencing racism during his military deployment, and after he spent time in a South Korean jail, he did not sound like himself.