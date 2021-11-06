Travis Scott has said he is “absolutely devastated” by the crowd crush that killed eight people while he was performing on stage at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on Friday night.

The rapper and festival organiser issued a statement on Saturday morning, saying: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened.

“Houston Police Department has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.

“Thank you to Houston Plice Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.

“Love you all.”

At least eight people have died and hundreds others have been injured after a huge crowd surge at the opening night of the festival, which was founded by Mr Scott in 2018 at the site of the defunct Six Flags Astroworld amusement park.

Some 50,000 people were in attendance when part of the crowd began to rush towards the stage during Travis Scott’s set shortly after 9pm local time on Friday evening, police said.

