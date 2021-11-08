The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report.

A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.

Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted fans.

City officials and concert organizer Live Nation had anticipated a lot of energy in the crowd, in part because the event came off the back of the pandemic when live concerts were put on pause.

Mr Scott was also known for encouraging his fans to “rage” at his shows and has been convicted of misdemeanours twice in the past for urging the crowd to rush the stage at past concerts.

In 2015, he was charged with disorderly conduct over his set at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago where he told fans to jump over the barricades.

Mr Scott was then arrested and charged for allegedly inciting a riot at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in 2017, which left several attendees, a security guard and a police officer injured.

Ahead of Friday’s festival, extra police officers and private security personnel had been recruited in anticipation of a lively crowd, the New York Times reported.

But, despite the preparations, the event turned to tragedy at around 9pm when Mr Scott took to the stage.

The crowd surged during the rapper’s performance in a terrifying crush that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured.

Survivors have described how they were left struggling to breathe while victims were crushed and trampled in the stampede.

The youngest fatality was 14-year-old John Hilgert - a high school freshman and promising athlete.

Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” at around 9.30pm. It then took another 40 minutes for the concert to be stopped as Mr Scott continued with his set while medics and fellow attendees tried to pull victims from the crowd and administer CPR.

Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner (speaking at a press conference about the tragedy) is said to have personally warned Travis Scott ahead of the show (Getty Images)

Footage online shows the rapper mentioning an ambulance in the crowd before urging his fans to make “the ground shake” as he launched into his next song.

Questions are now being asked around why the event was not stopped sooner.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told the New York Times that Mr Scott was the one person who could have urged the crowd to stop and brought the show to an end sooner.

“The one person who can really call for and get a tactical pause when something goes wrong is that performer. They have that bully pulpit and they have a responsibility,” Chief Peña said.

“If somebody would have said, ‘Hey, shut this thing down and turn on the lights until this thing gets corrected’ — and that coming from the person with the mic — I think could have been very helpful.”

Mr Scott released an Instagram video on Saturday where he said he was “just devastated” by what had happened and vowed to help the victims’ families “through this tough time”.