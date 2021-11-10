✕ Close Nurse reveals chaos of Astroworld in detailed eye-witness account

Kim Kardashian, Drake and Travis Scott have all spoken out on social media about events that unfolded at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas with Drake saying his “heart is broken.”

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the festival.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old boy has been put into a medically induced coma following injuries sustained at the festival, and a 22-year-old student is fighting for her life on a ventilator. Horrifying footage has emerged of the crush of people as the concert continues.

The FBI has joined the investigation into the events of Friday night, as the mayor of Houston has argued that abruptly ending the concert could have made matters worse.

The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing at least 18 lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.

More than a dozen lawsuits had been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment and a judge has ordered that attorneys may inspect the site of the incident.

Among those suing Scott and festival organisers is the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta.

An attorney for the Acosta family told a press conference on Monday that Mr Acosta had the “life squeezed out of” him and was then “trampled on like a piece of trash”.

At least two criminal investigations are also underway into the deadly stampede which took place on the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

Follow latest updates below: