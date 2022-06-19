Tennessee secretary of state arrested for drink driving after leaving festival
Republican Tre Hargett has been secretary of state of Tennessee since 2009
Tennessee secretary of state Tre Hargett was arrested on Friday night for driving under the influence after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester.
“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI,” he said in a statement.
“Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”
Mr Hargett is an American Republican Party politician who has been the secretary of state of Tennessee since 2009. He was re-elected in 2013, 2017 and 2021.
The director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security told CNN that their department is not involved in the incident.
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is an American annual four-day music festival developed and produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment.
Since its first year in 2002, it has been held at what is now Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.
Music artists such as J Cole, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tove Lo have performed so far.
The festival will continue till Sunday (19 June).
