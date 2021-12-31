Tree saves woman who crashed car and flew 100 feet down a cliff

A woman in Washington state plummeted 80ft off a cliff towards a river - but was saved from being plunged into the icy water when her pickup truck hit two trees.

According to reports from local media, the woman’s car skidded on the snowy road and plunged down a cliff at around 7.30am on Tuesday, falling 80 foort before it crashed into the trees, breaking one of them and becoming wedged at the side of the river.

“She went between two trees and hit the cedar tree and actually broke the cedar tree,” Cowlitz County Fire District #5 Chief Victor Leatzow told local station KOIN. “When it came down into that rock chute, it wedged her vehicle between the cedar tree and the side of the rock chute.”

“Out of a 1000-yard area on that corner of the river that is the only—the only—spot that’s not 40-60 feet straight up and down rock wall,” he added of the woman’s miraculous escape.

The woman, who has not been idenitfied, emerged relatively unscathed from the incident and managed to be rescued from the side of the cliff after she climed out of her overturned vehicle and reached a ledge from which she shouted for help.

A passing driver had notice the tyre marks skidding off the road and heard her shouting for help after he pulled over to investigate.

“If it hadn’t been for that, she might still be out there,” Fire Chief Leatzow added.