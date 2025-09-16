Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mississippi officials have ruled out foul play in the death of a Delta State University student found dead in the middle of campus.

University staff discovered the body of 21-year-old Demartravion “Trey” Reed on Monday near the DSU pickleball courts at central campus, prompting the cancellation of centennial celebrations at the 100-year-old institution.

Despite indications that Reed died by suicide, reports circulated on social media claiming he had suffered two broken legs and other injuries that would have made it physically impossible for him to take his own life.

The Bolivar County Coroner's office shut down the rumors in a statement on Monday, saying: “Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault.”

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death,” the statement continued.

open image in gallery The tragic discovery at Delta State University prompted the cancelation of a series of events to mark the school’s centenary ( Delta State University/Facebook )

Campus police reiterated at a press conference Monday that no foul play is suspected in Reed’s death and assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.

In an interview with the Mississippi Free Press, Bolivar County Deputy Coroner Murray Roark said he assisted fellow Deputy Coroner Dwayne Proctor in examining Reed’s body. Roark stated that he saw no signs of broken arms or legs.

“I saw no broken limbs,” he said, declining to elaborate further at the time. “I don’t think I should probably discuss this any further than that. My opinion is that it was self-done, and I have reasons for that.”

DSU Chief of Police Michael Peeler said the investigation into Reed’s death is still ongoing and declined to provide further details until a full autopsy report is released. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

DSU closed its campus on Monday following the discovery of Reed’s body. However, DSU President Dr. Dan Ennis echoed other officials’ statements that they do not believe there is any threat to students or the broader community.

“I have spoken to Trey’s family, and expressed our heartbreak,” Ennis said, stressing that DSU is “a safe campus.”

“Delta State University is a beautiful place to be,” he wrote. “It’s unfortunate, this loss that comes heavy to our campus.”