Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

One of the first tropical storms of the season could target Florida just in time for July 4

If it forms, Tropical Storm Chantal would be the third named storm of the season after Andrea and Barry

Madeline Sherratt
Monday 30 June 2025 17:55 BST
Comments
Meteorologists won’t be able to accurately predict hurricanes because of DOGE cuts, weatherman claims

One of the first tropical storms of the season could hit Florida later this week, just in time for July 4 celebrations.

Forecasters have warned that an area of low pressure could develop off the southeast U.S. coast, the eastern Gulf or Florida over the coming week.

While the National Weather Service said it is too early to tell what impact the tropical depression will have, heavy rain could still interrupt Independence Day plans.

A tropical storm could make landfall in Florida later this week
A tropical storm could make landfall in Florida later this week (National Hurricane Center)

If it develops into a named storm - the third of the season - it would be called Chantal. The second named storm, Tropical Storm Barry, disintegrated having hit Mexico early Monday.

“A frontal boundary is expected to stall and weaken off the southeast U.S. coast late this week,” the National Hurricane Center in Miami said on Monday. “An area of low pressure could develop from the weakening front by the weekend off the southeast U.S., over Florida, or over the eastern Gulf. Some gradual tropical or subtropical development could occur thereafter as the low moves little.”

Recommended

Currently, the National Hurricane Center says that there is a 20 per cent chance of the storm developing in the next seven days.

“Regardless of if it develops, it does look like a wet weekend overall for most of the state of Florida, including the holiday on Friday,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva told Newsweek. “Generally speaking, especially for folks in central and northern Florida, this looks like it's going to be a wetter pattern for this weekend overall. Even South Florida as well.”

Storm Barry developed on Sunday before making landfall in Veracruz, Mexico. While not developing further it is still expected to bring an estimated three to six inches of rain across Veracruz, San Luis Potosi, and Tamaulipas through Monday.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry on Sunday
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry on Sunday (NOAA)

It followed the first named storm of the season, Andrea, which developed last week between Bermuda and the Azores.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 and stretches across the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of America.

With warmer than normal ocean waters, forecasters are expecting yet another unusually busy hurricane season for the Atlantic. But they don’t think it will be as chaotic as 2024, the third-costliest season on record as it spawned killer storms Beryl, Helene and Milton.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's forecast calls for 13 to 19 named storms with six to 10 becoming hurricanes and three to five reaching major status with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kph).

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in