Watch as huge twin waterspouts swirl off Florida coast

Watch as a pair of huge waterspouts swirl over the Florida coast on Sunday (22 June).

The strange weather phenomenon was caught on camera by stunned witnesses in Manatee County, near Tampa Bay.

Waterspouts, which resemble tornadoes over water, can form when gusts of air from a thunderstorm crash into a sea breeze.

The weather phenomenon is not uncommon to see in Florida; however, the double sighting has been called “pretty rare” by Stephen Shiveley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.