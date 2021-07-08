A tornado injured 10 people at a US Navy base as storm Elsa touched down in northern Florida and southwestern Georgia on its way to New York.

Two tornadoes were seen on Wednesday as wind speeds of 50mph were recorded in parts of the southeast, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

At a US naval submarine base in Kings Bay, Georgia, a tornado struck buildings and and an RV park, causing a number of injuries and damage to vehicles.

At least 10 people were reportedly injured and were transferred to hospital for treatment, the base confirmed on Facebook.

Footage posted to Twitter showed a pick-up truck and a trailer flipped over following the incident.

“Multiple trailers flipped over. People walking around looking confused, dishevelled, and just battered from flipping over in their trailers,” said Sergio Rodriguez, a contractor for the base Naval Base Contractor.

“I saw a lady with some scrapes and bruises get transported. I also was told there was a child transported with a potential broken wrist,” Mr Rodriguez added, in an interview with WRDW.

All US Navy personnel stationed at the base were accounted for later on Wednesday evening.

It followed a tornado in Jacksonville, Florida, and warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) of damage. One person was also confirmed to have been killed.

Tornado warnings for Florida and Georgia expired on Wednesday evening as Elsa headed towards the Carolinas, with torrential rain forecast.

It is expected to reach New York on Friday, with the NHS and NWS saying it is likely to maintain tropical storm strength.