Hurricane warning to be issued for Gulf states, say reports

Some areas in the Gulf Stream are on high alert for a possible hurricane next week, according to reports.

The storm is forming just south of Jamaica, and is believed to potentially impact states such as Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama with room to affect the Florida Panhandle.

There are currently three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean identified by meteorologists, said Local 10.

Tropical Disturbance 1 is the one that US meteorologists have their eye on. Currently, it is nearing tropical depression classification and has the strong potential to develop quickly into Tropical Storm Ida.

The Yucatan peninsula in Mexico, along with Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and parts of Cuba will also get some aspects of the storm, but it is believed to only increase in strength when it hits the US.

According to modelling, its impact could be felt on 28 August if it becomes a direct hit in Louisiana and Mississippi. Expected consequences include flash flooding, storm surge and winds. If it veers towards Texas, there will be a delay in its arrival to the US. No path is able to be determined as of yet as there is no defined centre.

Additionally, there is also the potential for it heading towards Mexico and Cuba, meaning its impact to the US will be lessened due to it coming into contact with land. Despite the inability to predict, it is expected that the northern Gulf states will need to prepare for a potential hurricane hit.

A strong system of high pressure off the southeast coast will let Florida peninsula off lightly from its effects and push the storm towards the Gulf. According to reports, there is the potential for it to brush the Lower Keys with strong winds and tropical rains.

However, experts are urging people to stay as updated as possible as it is rapidly evolving.

Tropical Disturbance 2 has a “good chance” of evolving into a tropical storm in one or two days, however that is believed to not hit land. This is a similar picture for Tropical Disturbance 3, which is likely to increase in strength but not be a threat.

Hurricane names are given out in alphabetical order with alternative genders by the World Meteorological Organisation, a convention which began in the 1950s by the US National Hurricane Center. The next names are listed as Ida, Julian and Kate.

2020 was a record year for hurricanes after 30 storms were recorded throughout hurricane season, which typically is between June andNovember. This year is expected to less busy in terms of tropical storms and hurricanes.