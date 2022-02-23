Trucker convoy DC - live: National guard deployed as ‘freedom convoy’ protest heads to DC for Biden SOTU
Up to 800 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, amid fears over the protest convoy of truckers heading to Washington DC for the event.
According to the Daily Mail, the Pentagon confirmed that National Guard personnel have been requested to “provide support at traffic control points in and around the District” and to be alert for “possible disruption at key traffic arteries”.
However, no decision to the deployment or number of troops had yet been made, he said.
Several groups are reportedly planning different protests on different routes to Washington DC this week and into March, with several convoy maps and itineraries shared on social media.
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland, Virginia and the nation’s capital are monitoring potential demonstrations, and security around the US Capitol is ramping up around Mr Biden’s SOTU address, planned for 1 March, while there are fears that some protests may attempt to distrupt the event.
Truckers expected in DC
Truckers are expected to head to DC for the US’s version of the ‘freedom convoy’ that has blocked streets in Canada for weeks.
Here’s what we know about the US trucker protest so far:
