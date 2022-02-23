Liveupdated1645620099

Trucker convoy DC - live: National guard deployed as ‘freedom convoy’ protest heads to DC for Biden SOTU

Harriet Sinclair
Wednesday 23 February 2022 12:41
Comments
(Getty Images)

Up to 800 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, amid fears over the protest convoy of truckers heading to Washington DC for the event.

According to the Daily Mail, the Pentagon confirmed that National Guard personnel have been requested to “provide support at traffic control points in and around the District” and to be alert for “possible disruption at key traffic arteries”.

However, no decision to the deployment or number of troops had yet been made, he said.

Several groups are reportedly planning different protests on different routes to Washington DC this week and into March, with several convoy maps and itineraries shared on social media.

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland, Virginia and the nation’s capital are monitoring potential demonstrations, and security around the US Capitol is ramping up around Mr Biden’s SOTU address, planned for 1 March, while there are fears that some protests may attempt to distrupt the event.

1645620060

Truckers expected in DC

Truckers are expected to head to DC for the US’s version of the ‘freedom convoy’ that has blocked streets in Canada for weeks.

Here’s what we know about the US trucker protest so far:

What we know about possible trucker protests coming to Washington DC

‘Freedom convoys’ across US aim to replicate Canada demonstrations that gripped Ontario

Harriet Sinclair23 February 2022 12:41

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in