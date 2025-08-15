Trump’s approval rating dips again in new poll as some of his supporters sour on his performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has declined again in a new poll as some of his supporters sour on his performance.

Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” and other policies, don’t seem all that pretty to Americans, whose views of the president have grown more negative in the almost seven months he’s been in office.

According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted between August 4 and 10, just 38 percent of respondents approve of the way Trump is handling his job, while 60 percent disapprove.

A majority of Americans, 53 percent, say Trump is making the federal government work worse, while just 27 percent say he’s making it work better.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s approval rating has declined again in a new poll as some of his supporters sour on his performance ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

In early July, Trump signed the massive bill that extended his 2017 tax cuts and increased border security spending while cutting social programs including Medicaid and SNAP.

The new poll shows 46 percent of Americans disapprove of the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” while 32 percent approve.

An even larger group of respondents, 61 percent, disapprove of Trump’s sweeping global tariffs.

Trump announced a baseline 10 percent tariff on all imported goods on April 2, but bigger reciprocal tariffs on some countries just took effect this month.

Even Trump’s own party has a less glowing view of him than when he first took office.

In the new poll, 55 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said Trump is making the federal government work better, which is down from the 76 percent of Republicans who expected he would make it work better in the weeks after he took office.

Trump’s approval rating among people who identify as strong Republicans sits at 93 percent, which is only slightly down from 96 percent at the start of his term.

open image in gallery Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ and other policies don’t seem all that pretty to Americans, whose views of the president have grown more negative in the roughly six months he’s been in office ( Samuel Corum/Getty Images )

When looking at another key issue, the Trump administration’s handling of the files related to the government’s investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Republicans are divided.

The new poll finds 53 percent of Republicans disapprove of the administration’s handling of the so-called Epstein files, while 44 percent approve.

In general, 70 percent of Americans disapprove of the administration’s handling of the Epstein files, and 63 percent have little to no trust in what the administration is saying about the information related to the wealthy financier who socialized with the president decades ago.