Trump posts fake video of him hitting Bruce Springsteen with a golf ball as their spat grows
The president has fiercely criticized Bruce Springsteen after the rocker called his administration ‘corrupt’
President Donald Trump has posted a fake video of him hitting a golf ball at singer Bruce Springsteen amid a tense public feud.
Trump posted a video to Truth Social Wednesday showing real footage of him and Springsteen that has been manipulated to depict the president striking the rock star with a golf stroke.
The video starts with and old clip of Trump in a MAGA hat, hitting a golf ball with his driver as a crowd watches. The next clip is of Springsteen falling at a concert with his back to the audience while performing on stage. A moving image of a golf ball was added to the Springsteen clip to look as if Trump hit it into the rocker’s back, causing him to tumble.
Trump’s spat with Springsteen has been growing since last week, when the 75-year-old musician called the White House “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” while performing at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.
“Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!” Springsteen said.
The president then took to Truth Social to bash the rocker: “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States.
“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”
Trump exclaimed that Springsteen “ought to keep his mouth shut.”
Springsteen is a long-time supporter of Democratic presidential candidates and endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle.
Trump targeted Springsteen and other celebrities who supported Harris’ campaign in a 2 a.m. Monday Truth Social post, accusing them of taking an “illegal campaign contribution” from the former vice president.
“How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her campaign for president?” Trump wrote in all caps.
He continued to exclaim: “Why did he accept that money if he is such a fan of hers? Isn’t that a major and illegal campaign contribution? What about Beyoncé? … And how much went to Oprah, and Bono???”
Trump said he planned to push for a major investigation into his allegations, which are unsubstantiated.
