Watch live: Trump delivers Congressional address after spending day blasting Canada’s Trudeau over retaliatory tariffs
Watch live as Donald Trump delivers his much-anticipated Congressional address on Tuesday (4 March) after spending the day blasting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over retaliatory tariffs.
The president’s speech comes against the backdrop of his trade tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which went into effect Tuesday.
This led Mr Trudeau to announce retaliatory tariffs.
Trudeau announced in an angry press conference that he would also be implementing 25 percent tariffs on U.S. goods.
“It’s not in my habit to agree with The Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do,” Trudeau said on Tuesday.
The president responded by mocking Trudeau, calling him the “governor” of Canada and threatening to “immediately” issue reciprocal.
The president is also expected to brag about his administration’s dismantling of the federal government and his aggressive stance on Ukraine at Tuesday’s first joint Congressional address.
Trump - who is expected to speak around 9pm inside a packed House chamber - is poised to boast about the tough approach he has taken with world leaders, following last week’s Oval Office showdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The fallout has culminated in Trump’s decision to temporarily pause aid to the war-torn nation.
