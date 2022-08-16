Jump to content
Trump says he refused FBI request to turn off Mar-a-Lago cameras during search for secret documents

‘What is that all about? We said no’, Trump posted on Truth Social

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 16 August 2022 21:26
Donald Trump has claimed he refused an FBI request that security cameras at Mar-a-Lago be turned off as they executed a search warrant last week.

In a post to Truth Social on Tuesday, Mr Trump wrote: “In the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, the FBI demanded that all security cameras be turned off. What is that all about? We said no!”

Mr Trump’s media mouthpieces have spent much of the the past week teasing what may have been captured on cameras during the 8 August search of his Palm Beach home.

Trump attorney Christina Bobb said during an interview with  Real America’s Voice that that the former president and his family watched the FBI search from New York.

Ms Bobb, who was present during the search, said the Trumps “probably had a better view than I did because they had the CCTV they were able to watch. I was stuck in a parking lot.”

“They were actually able to see the whole thing... They actually have a better idea of what took place inside,” she told the network.

Ms Bobb added that staff had initially complied with an FBI request that all cameras be turned off.

However, they’d been turned back on soon afterwards on the advice of Trump’s attorneys.

Eric Trump told Fox News on Monday that he would release footage of the raid “at the right time”.

