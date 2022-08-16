✕ Close What happened during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid?

Donald Trump has given his first interview since the Mar-a-Lago raid, a discussion with Fox News Digital in which he acknowledged that the temperature of public discourse “has to be brought down” as angry supporters fume at the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.

However, he continued to frame the raid as part of a political witch hunt against him rather than a law enforcement action executed according to due process.

"The country is in a very dangerous position,” Mr Trump warned the outlet. “There is tremendous anger, like I've never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one – years of scams and witch hunts, and now this."

The FBI has warned that threats against federal law enforcement personnel are spiking dramatically in the wake of the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last week.

A memo issued jointly by the bureau and the Department of Homeland Security warns of “the potential for domestic violent extremists to carry out attacks...in reaction to the FBI's recent execution of a court-authorised search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida”.

The bulletin even warns of a threat to “place a so-called Dirty Bomb in front of FBI headquarters”.